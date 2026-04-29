Big Tech Earning: Google, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon To Post Earnings Today — What To Expect

Shares of major US technology companies remained in focus ahead of a crucial earnings session that could set the tone for global markets, with investors closely watching results from Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Amazon and Alphabet.

The earnings announcements come at a time when markets are grappling with concerns around elevated AI spending, uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve's interest rate path, and rising crude oil prices.

Analysts expect Microsoft to post strong growth for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, driven largely by continued momentum in artificial intelligence and cloud services. The company is estimated to report earnings per share (EPS) of around $4.07 on revenue of nearly $81.4 billion, reflecting projected year-on-year revenue growth of approximately 15-17%, reports said, citing Street estimates.

For Meta Platforms, analysts reportedly estimate first-quarter 2026 EPS at about $6.67, representing nearly 4% growth from a year earlier. Revenue is expected to jump over 30% to roughly $55.6 billion, supported by AI-driven advertising growth. However, investors are expected to closely scrutinise the company's aggressive AI-related capital expenditure plans.

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Analysts, according to reports, expect Amazon to report adjusted EPS between $1.63 and $1.64 for Q1 2026, with revenue expected to rise around 14% year-on-year to nearly $177.3 billion. Market participants will particularly monitor the performance of Amazon Web Services (AWS), which analysts expect to grow between 25% and 26%.

Meanwhile, investors are also awaiting results from Alphabet amid growing competition in AI-powered search and advertising technologies.

The earnings of these Big Tech firms will be out after the market hours on Wednesday. With Wall Street already on edge over macroeconomic uncertainty, the earnings results and forward guidance from Big Tech could become a decisive trigger for broader market sentiment in the days ahead.

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