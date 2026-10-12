Bet On Banks, Pharma For Q2 Earnings Growth, Says Tushar Bohra Of Invexa Capital; Flags Crude, Currency Risks

Tushar Bohra of Invexa Capital believes banks and pharmaceutical companies could deliver healthy earnings growth in the second quarter, with both sectors likely to continue benefiting from favourable tailwinds.

He said the current market momentum is being driven by active stock-picking, while elevated crude oil prices and currency movements remain key concerns for the market.

Bohra also highlighted productivity gains as a factor that could ensure the consistent use of artificial intelligence (AI). With investors navigating the Q2 earnings season, he said they may increasingly opt for large-cap stocks.

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At 10:45 am, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.4% lower at 72,181. Among sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Private Bank indices were down 1% and 0.34%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Nifty Media index led the gains, rising 2.77%, followed by the Nifty Auto index, which was up 1.27%.

Bohra has over 13 years of cross-functional, cross-industry experience, including seven years in consulting and more than six years in investing. Before joining Invexa Capital, he served as AVP – Investments at Reliance Capital Ltd.

He has also worked with Accenture Management Consulting and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

He holds a BE in Electronics and Telecommunications from Mumbai University and an MBA (PGDM) from the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, which is ranked among India's top three business schools. Beyond investing, Bohra is passionate about writing, maintains his own blog and has authored a book available on Amazon Kindle.

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