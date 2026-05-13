Berger Paints in Focus as Systematix Retains Buy After Strong Q4 — Check Target Price

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Systematix Report

The brokerage Systematix highlighted that Berger Paints India Ltd. has delivered Q4 FY26 results ahead of its and the consensus estimates. Consolidated revenue growth of 6% YoY masked strong volume growth of 11.8% YoY (FY26 volume/ revenue: +8.5%/ +3% YoY).

Management indicated that while 3- 4% of volume growth came from channel pre-buying ahead of price hikes, 8-9% was secondary sales' growth which has endured, and improving MoM/ QoQ.

Berger paints highlighted that it has taken cumulative price hikes of 11-12% over March-May, against an effective cost-inflation of c.12% on its raw material basket (60% of the basket inflating by 20-22%) – thereby nullifying most of the input-cost pressure on the Decorative side (while Industrial could see some impact due to the transmission lag).

Despite the price hikes, management expects volume growth to remain largely resilient, expecting to retain FY26 growth levels. Consequently, Berger Paints sees the volume-value gap reversing to positive in FY27 with the price-demand elasticity playing out (home maintenance an imperative).

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Systematix Berger Paints Q4 Results.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: ONGC Shares in Focus as Royalty Rejig Improves Profit Outlook, Says Motilal Oswal — Check Target Price, Potential Upside And More

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.