BEML Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

BEML, a leading manufacturer of mining equipment, rail coaches and defence platforms, is steadily shifting its business mix towards the higher-margin defence and rail-metro segments.

Investors will closely watch execution across the defence, rail and mining businesses, fresh order inflows, margin recovery and management commentary on order pipeline, exports and FY27 revenue guidance.

Follow our Q1 Results Live Updates for real-time earnings announcements, key highlights, and market reaction.

Here's everything you need to know about BEML's Q1FY27 results schedule.

BEML Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges dated July 31, BEML stated that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for Aug. 7, 2026, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026. Additionally, the board will recommend a final dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2025–26.

Investors will also watch the board's recommendation on the final dividend for FY26 after BEML declared a second interim dividend of Rs 2.30 per share during the March quarter.

BEML Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company is yet to announce the schedule for an earnings call to discuss the Q1FY27 results with investors and analysts.

BEML Q1 Results: What To Watch

Investors and market analysts will focus on these key metrics and developments when BEML reports its Q1FY27 earnings:

Defence and rail execution, which carry higher margins than mining.

Fresh order inflows and executable order book.

Margin expansion as the business mix shifts toward defence and metro.

Mining equipment demand from Coal India and other customers.

Working capital and receivables.

FY27 revenue and margin guidance.

BEML Share Price Performance

Shares of BEML have fallen 2.54% over the past five trading sessions. The stock has declined 7.08% in the past month, 0.56% over the past six months, and 7.15% on a year-to-date basis. Over the past year, BEML shares have fallen 13.85%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,275.75 on the NSE on Oct. 24, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,355 on March 30, 2026.

BEML Q4FY26 Results Snapshot

While revenue continued to grow, profit declined sharply due to higher expenses and execution mix, making margin recovery a key monitorable for Q1FY27.

BEML reported an 8.57% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 1,794.17 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 1,652.53 crore in Q4FY25. Consolidated total income grew 8.92% YoY to Rs 1,804.14 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 1,656.36 crore in Q4FY25.

Consolidated net profit fell 37.46% YoY to Rs 179.82 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 287.55 crore in Q4FY25.

“The Board of Directors have declared the 2nd Interim Dividend of Rs 2.30 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each (i.e. 46 %) and recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 0.55 per equity share of face value of Rs. 5 each (i.e. 11%),” the company said while declaring its Q4FY26 results.

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