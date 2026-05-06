Bajaj Auto, Godrej Consumer Products, Meesho, Paytm, Radico Khaitan, Hexaware Tech Q4 Results Today — What To Expect

Bajaj Auto, Godrej Consumer Products, Meesho, One 97 Communication, Radico Khaitan, Hexaware Technologies will announce the financial results for the fourth quarter of the current financial year on Wednesday. The earnings statements will be disclosed through the stock exchanges.
Bajaj Auto is expected to report profit at Rs 2,615.14 crore and revenue at Rs 15,737.70 crore. Ebitda is likely to be at Rs 3,205.16 crore with margin at 20.4%.
|Company
|Revenue
|Ebitda
|Margin
|Profit
|Bajaj Auto
|Rs 15,737.70 crore
|Rs 3,205.16 crore
|20.40%
|Rs 2,615.14 crore
|Blue Star
|Rs 4,341.71 crore
|Rs 305.8 crore
|7%
|Rs 187.45 crore
|CESC
|Rs 4,504.88 crore
|Rs 1,067.97 crore
|23.7%
|Rs 423.37 crore
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|Rs 3,429.26 crore
|Rs 434.48 crore
|12.7%
|Rs 325.6 crore
|Firstsource Solutions
|Rs 2,606.77 crore
|Rs 427.70 crore
|16.4%
|Rs 222.15 crore
|Godrej Consumer Products
|Rs 3,921.30 crore
|Rs 853.07 crore
|21.8%
|Rs 579.16 crore
|Hexaware Technologies
|Rs 3,833.50 crore
|Rs 445 crore
|12%
|Rs 381.45 crore
|Kansari Nerolac Paints
|Rs 1,891.23 crore
|Rs 182.2 crore
|9.6%
|Rs 114.63 crore
|KPIT Technologies
|Rs 1,668.18 crore
|Rs 259 crore
|15.5%
|Rs 194.2 crore
|Meesho
|Rs 3,479.88 crore
|(Rs 300.6 crore)
|(Rs 248.88 crore)
|One 97 Communications
|Rs 2,215.41 crore
|Rs 134.75 crore
|6.1%
|Rs 157.84 crore
|PB Fintech
|Rs 1,997.98 crore
|Rs 243.79 crore
|12.2%
|Rs 243.76 crore
|Polycab India
|Rs 8.234.31 crore
|Rs 1,105.82 crore
|13.4%
|Rs 725.35 crore
|Radico Khaitan
|Rs 1,503.15 crore
|Rs 268.75 crore
|17.9%
|Rs 165.63 crore
|Shree Cements
|Rs 5,587.90 crore
|Rs 1,252.57 crore
|22.4%
|Rs 535.80 crore
|Sula Vineyards
|Rs 135.10 crore
|Rs 29.4 crore
|21.8%
|Rs 9.67 crore
Godrej Consumer Products is expected to report March-quarter earnings with revenue at Rs 3,921.30 crore. Profit is estimated at Rs 579.16 crore. Ebitda is likely to be at Rs 853.07 crore with a margin of 21.80%.
Meesho is expected to report revenue at Rs 3,479.88 crore and loss of Rs 248.88 crore. Ebitda loss will be at Rs 300.6 crore.
Other Results On Wednesday
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd, Apcotex Industries Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, Arvind Fashions Ltd, Avalon Technologies Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Capillary Technologies India Ltd, CESC Ltd, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, eMudhra Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd, Greaves Cotton Ltd, Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, Muthoot Microfin Ltd, PB Fintech Ltd, Polycab India Ltd, Rane (Madras) Ltd, R Systems International Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd, South Indian Bank Ltd, Sula Vineyards
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