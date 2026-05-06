Bajaj Auto, Godrej Consumer Products, Meesho, Paytm, Radico Khaitan, Hexaware Tech Q4 Results Today — What To Expect

Bajaj Auto, Godrej Consumer Products, Meesho, One 97 Communication, Radico Khaitan, Hexaware Technologies will announce the financial results for the fourth quarter of the current financial year on Wednesday. The earnings statements will be disclosed through the stock exchanges.

Bajaj Auto is expected to report profit at Rs 2,615.14 crore and revenue at Rs 15,737.70 crore. Ebitda is likely to be at Rs 3,205.16 crore with margin at 20.4%.

Company Revenue Ebitda Margin Profit Bajaj Auto Rs 15,737.70 crore Rs 3,205.16 crore 20.40% Rs 2,615.14 crore Blue Star Rs 4,341.71 crore Rs 305.8 crore 7% Rs 187.45 crore CESC Rs 4,504.88 crore Rs 1,067.97 crore 23.7% Rs 423.37 crore CG Power & Industrial Solutions Rs 3,429.26 crore Rs 434.48 crore 12.7% Rs 325.6 crore Firstsource Solutions Rs 2,606.77 crore Rs 427.70 crore 16.4% Rs 222.15 crore Godrej Consumer Products Rs 3,921.30 crore Rs 853.07 crore 21.8% Rs 579.16 crore Hexaware Technologies Rs 3,833.50 crore Rs 445 crore 12% Rs 381.45 crore Kansari Nerolac Paints Rs 1,891.23 crore Rs 182.2 crore 9.6% Rs 114.63 crore KPIT Technologies Rs 1,668.18 crore Rs 259 crore 15.5% Rs 194.2 crore Meesho Rs 3,479.88 crore (Rs 300.6 crore) (Rs 248.88 crore) One 97 Communications Rs 2,215.41 crore Rs 134.75 crore 6.1% Rs 157.84 crore PB Fintech Rs 1,997.98 crore Rs 243.79 crore 12.2% Rs 243.76 crore Polycab India Rs 8.234.31 crore Rs 1,105.82 crore 13.4% Rs 725.35 crore Radico Khaitan Rs 1,503.15 crore Rs 268.75 crore 17.9% Rs 165.63 crore Shree Cements Rs 5,587.90 crore Rs 1,252.57 crore 22.4% Rs 535.80 crore Sula Vineyards Rs 135.10 crore Rs 29.4 crore 21.8% Rs 9.67 crore

Godrej Consumer Products is expected to report March-quarter earnings with revenue at Rs 3,921.30 crore. Profit is estimated at Rs 579.16 crore. Ebitda is likely to be at Rs 853.07 crore with a margin of 21.80%.

Meesho is expected to report revenue at Rs 3,479.88 crore and loss of Rs 248.88 crore. Ebitda loss will be at Rs 300.6 crore.

Other Results On Wednesday

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd, Apcotex Industries Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, Arvind Fashions Ltd, Avalon Technologies Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Capillary Technologies India Ltd, CESC Ltd, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, eMudhra Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd, Greaves Cotton Ltd, Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, Muthoot Microfin Ltd, PB Fintech Ltd, Polycab India Ltd, Rane (Madras) Ltd, R Systems International Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd, South Indian Bank Ltd, Sula Vineyards

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