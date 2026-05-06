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Bajaj Auto, Godrej Consumer Products, Meesho, Paytm, Radico Khaitan, Hexaware Tech Q4 Results Today — What To Expect

Aditya Birla Real Estate, Kansai Nerolac Paints, KPIT Technologies, PB Fintech and Shree Cement among others to announce their results on Wednesday.

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Bajaj Auto, Godrej Consumer Products, Meesho, Paytm, Radico Khaitan, Hexaware Tech Q4 Results Today — What To Expect
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Bajaj Auto, Godrej Consumer Products, Meesho, One 97 Communication, Radico Khaitan, Hexaware Technologies will announce the financial results for the fourth quarter of the current financial year on Wednesday. The earnings statements will be disclosed through the stock exchanges.

Bajaj Auto is expected to report profit at Rs 2,615.14 crore and revenue at Rs 15,737.70 crore. Ebitda is likely to be at Rs 3,205.16 crore with margin at 20.4%.

CompanyRevenueEbitdaMarginProfit
Bajaj AutoRs 15,737.70 croreRs 3,205.16 crore20.40%Rs 2,615.14 crore
Blue StarRs 4,341.71 croreRs 305.8 crore7%Rs 187.45 crore
CESCRs 4,504.88 croreRs 1,067.97 crore23.7%Rs 423.37 crore
CG Power & Industrial SolutionsRs 3,429.26 croreRs 434.48 crore12.7%Rs 325.6 crore
Firstsource SolutionsRs 2,606.77 croreRs 427.70 crore16.4%Rs 222.15 crore
Godrej Consumer ProductsRs 3,921.30 croreRs 853.07 crore21.8%Rs 579.16 crore
Hexaware TechnologiesRs 3,833.50 croreRs 445 crore12%Rs 381.45 crore
Kansari Nerolac PaintsRs 1,891.23 croreRs 182.2 crore9.6%Rs 114.63 crore
KPIT TechnologiesRs 1,668.18 croreRs 259 crore15.5%Rs 194.2 crore
MeeshoRs 3,479.88 crore(Rs 300.6 crore)(Rs 248.88 crore)
One 97 CommunicationsRs 2,215.41 croreRs 134.75 crore6.1%Rs 157.84 crore
PB FintechRs 1,997.98 croreRs 243.79 crore12.2%Rs 243.76 crore
Polycab IndiaRs 8.234.31 croreRs 1,105.82 crore13.4%Rs 725.35 crore
Radico KhaitanRs 1,503.15 croreRs 268.75 crore17.9%Rs 165.63 crore
Shree CementsRs 5,587.90 croreRs 1,252.57 crore22.4%Rs 535.80 crore
Sula VineyardsRs 135.10 croreRs 29.4 crore21.8%Rs 9.67 crore

Godrej Consumer Products is expected to report March-quarter earnings with revenue at Rs 3,921.30 crore. Profit is estimated at Rs 579.16 crore. Ebitda is likely to be at Rs 853.07 crore with a margin of 21.80%.

Meesho is expected to report revenue at Rs 3,479.88 crore and loss of Rs 248.88 crore. Ebitda loss will be at Rs 300.6 crore.

Other Results On Wednesday

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd, Apcotex Industries Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, Arvind Fashions Ltd, Avalon Technologies Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Capillary Technologies India Ltd, CESC Ltd, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, eMudhra Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd, Greaves Cotton Ltd, Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, Muthoot Microfin Ltd, PB Fintech Ltd, Polycab India Ltd, Rane (Madras) Ltd, R Systems International Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd, South Indian Bank Ltd, Sula Vineyards

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