Bajaj Auto Buyback: Opening, Closing Dates Declared For Rs 5,632-Crore Issue

Bajaj Auto Ltd. has announced the dates for its Rs 5,632.80 crore buyback via a regulatory filing on the BSE on Monday. According to the filing the buyback window will open on July 1, 2026 and close on July 7, 2026.

Additionally, the last date of receipt of completed tender forms and other specified documents by the Registrar to the Buyback is also July 7; settlement of bids on the stock exchanges should be completed by July 14, 2026.

On May 6, Bajaj Auto announced its second buyback in two years. The company will buy back shares worth Rs 5,632.8 crore, marking the biggest buyback in the last four years.

The buyback price has been set at Rs 1,200 per share. The auto giant will buy 46.9 lakh shares representing 1.68% of the total number of equity shares.

The previous buyback was in February 2024 with the buyback price at Rs 10,000 per share. Bajaj Auto bought 1.41% equity for an amount of Rs 4,000 crore. In June 2022, the company bought back shares amounting Rs 2,500 crore. The company bought 1.88% equity in this buyback at a price of Rs 4,600 per share.

Bajaj Auto Q4 Results

In Q4FY26, Bajaj Auto's net profit rose 34% at Rs 2,746.13 crore from Rs 2,049.31 crore in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. Standalone revenue of the auto giant surged by 31.8% year-on-year for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 16,005.65 crore in comparison to Rs 12,147.97 crore.

Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes rose 36% to Rs 3,322.68 crore from Rs 2,450.59 crore. Margins expanded to 20.8% from 20.2% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

In additon to quarterly results, Bajaj Auto announced dividend of Rs 150 per equity share for the fiscal 2026 as its profit surges. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 5,227 crore to shareholders.

Bajaj Auto Share Price

Bajaj Auto's stock ended 2.16% lower at Rs 9,630 apiece on the NSE on Monday. This compared to a 0.46% decline in the Nifty index.

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