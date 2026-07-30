AstraZeneca, Ceat, Britannia, Coal India, Eicher Motors, Batliboi Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd., Batliboi Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Ceat Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd. and more will be on interest on Thursday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The list is as follows:

Security Name Purpose Record Date ADC India Communications Ltd. Dividend - Rs. - 25.0000 31 Jul 2026 Alldigi Tech Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 30.0000 31 Jul 2026 Amal Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 31 Jul 2026 Anant Raj Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 31 Jul 2026 ASK Automotive Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.8500 31 Jul 2026 AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 36.0000 31 Jul 2026 AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 31 Jul 2026 Bajel Projects Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000 31 Jul 2026 Bata India Ltd. Dividend - Rs. - 9.0000 31 Jul 2026 Batliboi Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000 31 Jul 2026 Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 31 Jul 2026 Bharti Hexacom Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 18.0000 31 Jul 2026 Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.4000 31 Jul 2026 Britannia Industries Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 90.5000 31 Jul 2026 Campus Activewear Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 31 Jul 2026 Carborundum Universal Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 31 Jul 2026 Ceat Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 35.0000 31 Jul 2026 Cello World Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 31 Jul 2026 Centum Electronics Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 31 Jul 2026 Coal India Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.5000 31 Jul 2026 City Union Bank Ltd. Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 31 Jul 2026 DCM Shriram Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 31 Jul 2026 Eicher Motors Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 82.0000 31 Jul 2026 EIH Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 31 Jul 2026 Endurance Technologies Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 11.5000 31 Jul 2026

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (July 31 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by July 30 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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