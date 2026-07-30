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AstraZeneca, Ceat, Britannia, Coal India, Eicher Motors, Batliboi Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India, Britannia Industries, Ceat, Coal India, and others will trade ex-dividend from July 31, marking the last day for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for dividends.

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AstraZeneca, Ceat, Britannia, Coal India, Eicher Motors, Batliboi Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Photo: Canva
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Batliboi Ltd.
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Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd.
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Britannia Industries Ltd.
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Coal India Ltd.
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  • Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India, Britannia, Coal India, Eicher Motors will be on dividend interest Thursday
  • July 31 is the record date to qualify for dividends from multiple companies including Ceat and Batliboi
  • Investors must hold shares by July 30 due to India’s T+1 settlement cycle to receive dividends
How can I check if I am eligible for a company dividend?

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd., Batliboi Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Ceat Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd. and more will be on interest on Thursday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The list is as follows:

Security NamePurposeRecord Date
ADC India Communications Ltd.Dividend - Rs. - 25.000031 Jul 2026
Alldigi Tech Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 30.000031 Jul 2026
Amal Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.500031 Jul 2026
Anant Raj Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.000031 Jul 2026
ASK Automotive Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.850031 Jul 2026
AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 36.000031 Jul 2026
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.000031 Jul 2026
Bajel Projects Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.600031 Jul 2026
Bata India Ltd.Dividend - Rs. - 9.000031 Jul 2026
Batliboi Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.600031 Jul 2026
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.500031 Jul 2026
Bharti Hexacom Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 18.000031 Jul 2026
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.400031 Jul 2026
Britannia Industries Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 90.500031 Jul 2026
Campus Activewear Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.500031 Jul 2026
Carborundum Universal Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.500031 Jul 2026
Ceat Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 35.000031 Jul 2026
Cello World Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.500031 Jul 2026
Centum Electronics Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.000031 Jul 2026
Coal India Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.500031 Jul 2026
City Union Bank Ltd.Dividend - Rs. - 2.000031 Jul 2026
DCM Shriram Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.000031 Jul 2026
Eicher Motors Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 82.000031 Jul 2026
EIH Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.500031 Jul 2026
Endurance Technologies Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 11.500031 Jul 2026

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (July 31 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by July 30 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

ALSO READ: Stock Picks Today: Asian Paints, Dabur, Adani Ports, Eicher Motors, Colgate, And More On Brokerages' Radar

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