Stock Picks Today: Asian Paints, Dabur, Adani Ports, Eicher Motors, Colgate, And More On Brokerages' Radar

From Asian Paints and Dabur to Adani Ports, Eicher Motors and Bajaj Finance, brokerages have unveiled fresh stock calls across FMCG, ports, NBFC, healthcare and auto sectors.

GS on Asian Paints

Maintain Sell; Hike TP to Rs 2725 from Rs 2575

Q1 ahead of estimates driven by a strong margin beat

Margins likely to moderate as benefit of low cost inventory is behind, but will remain in the 18-20% range

Management expects volume growth to remain in the 8-10% range for FY27.

Jefferies on Asian Paints

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 3350 from Rs 3300

A Colourful Quarter

Strong qtr on almost every front

Revenue growth reached a multi-year high, margins surprised

Mgmt. retained its volume & margin guidance despite inflation risks

Outlook remains positive notwithstanding intense competition

VAM/VAE ramp-up offers a medium-term margin lever

GS on Dabur

Maintain Neutral; Cut TP to Rs 485 from Rs 515

In-line performance with PAT growing faster than revenue

HPC and Foods Lead, Beverages Recovering post rains in April

International Business was a tailwind

Capital Allocation and M&A Optionality a key driver for growth.

MS on Dabur

Maintain Underweight with TP of Rs 425

Q1: In Line; Guidance Reiterated

Management believes double-digit profitable growth is possible, if conflict ceases tomorrow

Dabur saw 8% inflation in Q1, mitigated via pricing actions

Management remains watchful of geopolitical risks and inflation.

Macquarie on Dabur

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 470

In-line Q1; FY27 targets reiterated

Management's confidence in driving sequential improvement in sales growth was encouraging

Remain concerned about the continued growth volatility in beverages

Worry about company's ability to balance market share and profitability in categories with high competitive intensity in India.

Jefferies on Dabur

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 610

A Broadly Inline Result

Rural outpaced urban, but the gap is narrowing

Despite cost pressures, Dabur managed to protect EBITDA margins

Mgmt sounded somewhat cautious on volume growth due to high inflation

Stock trades at a significant discount to peers & remains a dark horse.

Citi on M&M

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 4470

Truck and Bus Division (MTBD) To Be Sold to SML Mahindra

M&M's standalone revenue will decline slightly

Impact on M&M stock's fair value should be limited

M&M will continue to benefit from the overall CV business.

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JPMorgan on Adani Ports

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 2000

Strong Growth In Q1 Results

Consolidated Growth Powered by Inorganic Additions and International Ramp-Up

Cargo Mix: Containers Gaining Share, Coal Dependence Reducing

FY27 Guidance: Tracking Broadly in Line

Domestic Ports: Steady Performance

International Ports: NQXT and Colombo Drive Transformation.

GS on Adani Ports

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1870

Strong ramp-up at new assets; multiple growth levers coming together

Growth however was dominated by international ports while domestic volumes were soft

As the Balance Sheet gets stronger, it positions Adani Port for more organic and inorganic growth opportunities

Expect growth in revenue and EBITDA will also be in mid double digits.

Macquarie on Adani Ports

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1860

1QFY27: Realisation-led earnings beat

EBITDA run-rate is tracking the high end of management's FY27 guidance

Belief that volume softness is likely temporary

Believe the risk to FY27 is skewed to the upside.

Bernstein on Adani Ports

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1880

Q1FY27: Steady quarter, aided by international volumes

Delivered a beat across financial metrics, despite modest growth in domestic volumes, driven by international business, forex and cargo mix

Continue to believe their pricing power and dominant position across ports-logistics is under-appreciated

Have a healthy balance sheet now with 1.9x net-debt/EBITDA

See any pullbacks from here as a good entry point

Citi on Eicher

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 8850 from Rs 8350

Q1 Results Slightly Ahead of Estimates

Outlook is Positive

Commodity costs, though, remain volatile

Capacity expansion remains on track.

Jefferies on Eicher Motors

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 9300 from Rs 8800

Good growth despite cost pressures

Delivering strong volumes and expanding capacity

Beneficiary of premiumization

Peak of margin concerns behind

Rich valuations justified, for good growth outlook and strong franchise.

GS on Eicher Motors

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 9300 from Rs 9100

Q1 beat: Capacity addition on track to support strong demand growth

With normalization of production, inventory has recovered

Factor in the steady demand visibility, price increases and capacity ramp up.

MS on Eicher Motors

Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 7763

Strong Earnings – but EV Risks to Cap Multiple Expansion

Stronger-than-expected ASPs and tighter opex drove the EBITDA beat

Demand is healthy, inventory is low, and now – as capacity comes in – Q2's run rate could be 10% ahead of Q1's.

Continued demand momentum could drive 4-5% upside to our FY27 EPS estimate.

Macquarie on Eicher Motors

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 7717

Gross margin miss; constructive demand outlook

Gross margin disappointment offset by cost control

Well positioned from a volume standpoint.

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Macquarie on Devyani

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 130

Largely in-line Q1; demand pickup key

Healthy same-store sales across KFC (focus on dine-in), Costa Coffee and other brands

Weaker same-store sales growth across KFC and Pizza Hut vs Sapphire Foods

GS on Colgate

Maintain Sell; Hike TP to Rs 2050 from Rs 2000

Growth improvement largely due to low base

EBITDA margins decline, due to increased ad spends

Hike FY27/28 EPS estimates by 1% to build in higher-than-expected pricing led revenue growth.

Jefferies on Colgate

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 2650 from Rs 2600

Growth Mindset Evident from High A&P Investments

Investments in brands rose sharply, weighing on Ebitda margins despite better gross profitability

Stock trades at a meaningful discount to peers which can come off should growth momentum continue.

Citi on Colgate

Maintain Sell; Hike TP to Rs 2000 from Rs 1900

Growth Acceleration Though Off a Low Base; Margin Trade-offs Persist

Expect reported volume and revenue growth to remain strong in Q2

Continue to see premiumisation and incremental pricing actions as the key drivers of growth.

MS on Astral

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 1660

Announced withdrawal of Chemical business demerger

Proposed demerger announcement had been taken negatively by the street

Believe this is net positive and removes a demerger-related overhang from the stock

Citi on Astral

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1900

Board may consider demerger once the chemicals business achieves scale and financial strength to independently fund its organic and inorganic growth

Astral's shares had reacted negatively to the initial demerger announcement

Withdrawal of the scheme removes this overhang and is likely to be viewed positively.

Jefferies on Star Health

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 700

Fourth Consecutive Qtr. of Loss Ratio Improvement

Combined insurance service ratio of 97.1% was 89 bps ahead of estimates

IFRS PAT at Rs 550 cr, up 25% YoY, was a 9% beat to estimates

GS on KPIT Tech

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 637

Q1 in-line

Deepening PV/CV/solutions efforts in difficult operating environment

Mgmt expects to see a similar quarter in Q2, but expects a good exit to the year in Q4

Focused on offsetting the current soft demand situation in its core European / Japanese customer cohort

Management expects ongoing efforts in AI led productivity improvement and an increasing fixed cost pricing model to support gradual build back in margin

Macquarie on Syngene

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 735

Q1FY27: A quarter to forget

All-round miss

Management has maintained its FY27 EBITDA margin guidance in the mid-20% range

MS on Bajaj Finance

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 1175

Q1: Housing Finance Subsidiary Results

Bajaj Housing management expects AUM growth to remain in the range of 21-23%

It sees some pressure on asset pricing

Hence guided to 6-8 bps of incremental NIM compression and full-year NIM compression of 20-25 bps

It has guided to credit cost of 10-15 bps for FY27.

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