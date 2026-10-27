Asian Markets Today: Kospi Soars 4% On Q3 GDP Beat, Nikkei Gains 2%

Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, as investors assessed Wall Street's gains, developments in the global technology sector, and key economic data ahead of major central bank decisions and Big Tech earnings.

At last check, South Korea's Kospi surged 4.1%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 2.1%. In contrast, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.16%, and New Zealand's NZX 50 fell 0.78%.

Technology stocks remained in focus after Wall Street closed higher in the previous session, supported by optimism surrounding Anthropic's IPO filing and continued strength in the technology sector.

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Investors are also monitoring a busy week of corporate earnings, macroeconomic releases, and monetary policy announcements for clues on the global economic outlook.

Kospi Rallies As South Korea's Q3 GDP Growth Beats Estimates

South Korea's Kospi outperformed its regional peers after the country's economy expanded 1% quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter of 2026, preliminary estimates showed. The reading exceeded economists' expectations of 0.7% growth and accelerated from the 0.6% expansion recorded in the previous quarter.

Exports and investment were the key contributors to economic growth, supported by sustained global demand for semiconductors amid continued investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The stronger-than-expected GDP reading provided a boost to investor sentiment, with semiconductor demand remaining a key driver of South Korea's economic and equity market outlook.

Nikkei Advances as Japan's Services Inflation Accelerates

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed after the country's Services Producer Price Index (SPPI) rose 3.7% year-on-year in September 2026, accelerating from a downwardly revised 3.5% increase in August and matching market expectations.

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The latest reading marked the highest level since June 2024, reflecting persistent labour cost pressures and elevated transportation and fuel expenses amid geopolitical tensions.

The continued strength in services inflation is likely to remain a key consideration for the Bank of Japan (BOJ) as policymakers assess the outlook for domestic prices, wages, and interest rates.

Wall Street Ends Higher as Technology Stocks Lead Gains

US stocks closed higher in the previous trading session, with technology shares outperforming amid optimism surrounding Anthropic's IPO filing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 146.42 points, or 0.3%. The S&P 500 advanced 0.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.8%.

Investors are now turning their attention to major technology earnings and upcoming economic releases for fresh signals on corporate profitability, artificial intelligence-related investment, and the direction of global markets.

Bank of Japan Rate Decision in Focus

The Bank of Japan's upcoming monetary policy decision (October 29-30, 2026) is another key event for Asian markets. The central bank is widely expected to keep its policy rate unchanged at 1.25% following its two-day meeting ending Friday, according to a CNBC survey.

All 16 respondents expect the BOJ to hold rates steady, following last month's increase that took borrowing costs to their highest level in 31 years.

However, the possibility of another rate hike in the coming months remains firmly on the table. All respondents expect the central bank to prepare the ground for a potential increase in December 2026 or January 2027, as domestic inflation and wage growth continue to strengthen.

Investors will closely watch the BOJ's policy statement and guidance for indications of the timing of its next move.

Any shift in the central bank's assessment of inflation or its tightening outlook could influence the yen, Japanese government bond yields, and regional equity markets.

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