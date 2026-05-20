Asia Markets Today: Nikkei, Kospi Fall As Treasury Yields Rise And Iran Tensions Persist

Asia-Pacific markets fell on Wednesday as investors assessed rising U.S. Treasury yields, elevated oil prices and continuing tensions around Iran, while attention shifted to upcoming earnings from NVIDIA Corporation.

The decline extended a broader retreat in global equities, with markets falling for a third straight session after investors earlier looked past the conflict in West Asia on expectations that spending linked to artificial intelligence would continue to support corporate earnings.

Oil prices remained above $100 a barrel, with little indication of easing tensions involving Iran. Concerns over higher energy costs pushed yields on long-dated U.S. Treasuries to levels last seen in 2007, as investors weighed the possibility that the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer instead of moving toward rate cuts.

The 30-year U.S. Treasury yield briefly touched 5.197% on Tuesday before steadying in early Wednesday trade. Investors continued to move away from bonds amid fears inflation pressures could return.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had been "an hour away" from deciding to attack Iran before delaying the move for several days.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.88%, while the Topix declined 0.75%.

South Korea's Kospi lost 0.52%, while the small-cap Kosdaq dropped 2.15%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.5%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index futures traded at 25,603, below the index's previous close of 25,797.85.

Dollar, Gold In Focus

A gauge of the U.S. dollar closed at its highest level in six weeks, while gold held losses from the previous session and traded below $4,500 an ounce.

Chip stocks in the United States recovered earlier declines during Tuesday trading, leaving the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index little changed by the close.

Investors are now watching NVIDIA Corporation earnings due later on Wednesday, amid growing questions over whether the rally driven by artificial intelligence spending has risen too quickly.

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