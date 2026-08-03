Ardee Industries IPO Opens On Aug. 5: Latest GMP Signals Over 12% Listing Gain, Check Key Details

Ardee Industries IPO will open for subscription on Aug. 5, with investors closely tracking the issue after the latest grey market premium indicated a potential listing gain of nearly 13%. The company plans to raise Rs 425.87 crore through the public issue.

The IPO has drawn investor attention due to the company's strong earnings growth in FY26 and the positive grey market premium ahead of the issue.

Here are the key details investors should know before bidding.

Ardee Industries IPO Timeline

Opens: Aug. 5

Closes: Aug. 7

Allotment: Aug. 10

Refunds: Aug. 11

Shares in demat: Aug. 11

Listing: Aug. 12

Ardee Industries IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Ardee Industries IPO stood at Rs 6.75 on Aug. 3. It indicates a listing price of Rs 59.75 apiece at a premium of 12.74% on the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

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Ardee Industries IPO: Issue Size, Price Band, Lot Size, Important Dates

The Ardee Industries IPO is a book build issue of Rs 425.87 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 6.04 crore shares worth Rs 320 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2 crore shares amounting to Rs 105.87 crore.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 50 and Rs 53 per share.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 281 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,893. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,08,502. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 68 lots, leading to an investment of Rs 10,12,724.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will be offered a maximum of 50% of the net issue. Retail investors will be allocated up to 35% of the issue, and at least 15% will be reserved for Non-Institutional Investors.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager, and KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

The subscription window will be open from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, with the allotment expected to be finalised on Aug. 10. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Aug. 11, and refunds for non-allottees will be processed on the same day.

The shares of the company are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 12.

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Use Of Proceeds

The company will use the proceeds from the fresh issue of the IPO to fund incremental working capital requirements (Rs 220 crore), clear certain borrowings in full or in part (Rs 20 crore), and for general corporate purposes.

Financials

Profit grew faster than revenue during FY26, suggesting an improvement in profitability.

The company reported a 155% year-on-year (YoY) jump in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 84.68 crore in FY26 from Rs 33.27 crore in FY25. Total income rose 57% YoY to Rs 1,168.88 crore in FY26 from Rs 743.53 crore in FY25.

About Ardee Industries

Incorporated in 1993, Ardee Industries is a company focused on the sustainable recovery and recycling of end-of-life energy storage products and non-ferrous scrap. Its product range includes high-purity lead and specialised lead alloys, such as lead calcium, lead antimony, lead tin, lead silver, and lead cadmium alloys, which serve sectors including energy storage, e-mobility, automotive, and chemicals.

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Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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