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Ambuja Cements Share Price Jumps As Bernstein Upgrades To 'Outperform': Check Target Price

Shares of Ambuja Cements opened at Rs 422.20 against a previous close of Rs 418.85 and extended gains by 2% to hit an intraday high of Rs 424.24 apiece on the NSE.

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Ambuja Cements Share Price Jumps As Bernstein Upgrades To 'Outperform': Check Target Price
Shares of Ambuja Cements last traded 1.44% to Rs 424.75 apiece on the NSE.
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Ambuja Cements Ltd.
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Shares of Ambuja Cement jumped in early trade on Thursday, July 2, after global brokerage Bernstein retained its bullish view on the stock and upgraded it from 'market - perform' to 'outperform'. The brokerage has pegged a target price of Rs 486 on the Adani Group stock giving a positive outlook on the company's growth curve for the second half of the year. The rise in the share price comes as the domestic equity benchmarks extended gains for the second consecutive trading session. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.36% to 24,093.30, while the BSE Sensex gained 0.4%, or 296 points, to 77,218.78 in morning trade.

Shares of Ambuja Cements opened at Rs 422.20 against a previous close of Rs 418.85 and extended gains by 2% to hit an intraday high of Rs 424.24 apiece on the NSE. Shares of Ambuja Cements last traded 1.44% to Rs 424.75 apiece against a rise of 0.45% in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. The stock has shed 4% in one month, 25% on a year-to-date basis and 29% in the last one year. The company commands a market cap of Rs 1,05,480.49 crore, according to stock exchange data.

Ambuja Cement Share Price Intraday

Ambuja Cement Share Price Intraday

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

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