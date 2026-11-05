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Amara Raja, CARE Ratings, Happiest Minds, NALCO, Amrutanjan Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Investors must buy shares of select companies by November 5 to qualify for interim dividends declared for November 6 and 7 record dates.

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Amara Raja, CARE Ratings, Happiest Minds, NALCO, Amrutanjan Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
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Shares of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd., Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., CARE Ratings Ltd., Petronet LNG Ltd., National Aluminium Company Ltd., Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. will be on interest on Thursday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The following are the stocks to buy to qualify for dividend.
 

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Security NamePurposeRecord Date
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.30006 Nov 2026
CARE Ratings Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 10.00006 Nov 2026
Crizac Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.00006 Nov 2026
Flair Writing Industries Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.50006 Nov 2026
Gabriel India Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.150006 Nov 2026
Gopal Snacks Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.500006 Nov 2026
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.050006 Nov 2026
Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.000006 Nov 2026
Kaveri Seed Company Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.000006 Nov 2026
Laurus Labs Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.000006 Nov 2026
Manba Finance Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.250006 Nov 2026
Moil Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.200006 Nov 2026
National Aluminium Company Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.500006 Nov 2026
Info Edge (India) Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.000006 Nov 2026
NTPC Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.000006 Nov 2026
Petronet LNG Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.000006 Nov 2026
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.000006 Nov 2026
QGO Finance Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.150006 Nov 2026
Quess Corp Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.000006 Nov 2026
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.000006 Nov 2026
Shreeji Translogistics Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.050006 Nov 2026
Sundram Fasteners Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.050006 Nov 2026
Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.000007 Nov 2026

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (September 25 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by September 24 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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