Amara Raja, CARE Ratings, Happiest Minds, NALCO, Amrutanjan Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd., Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., CARE Ratings Ltd., Petronet LNG Ltd., National Aluminium Company Ltd., Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. will be on interest on Thursday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The following are the stocks to buy to qualify for dividend.



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Security Name Purpose Record Date Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.3000 6 Nov 2026 CARE Ratings Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000 6 Nov 2026 Crizac Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 6 Nov 2026 Flair Writing Industries Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 6 Nov 2026 Gabriel India Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.1500 06 Nov 2026 Gopal Snacks Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 06 Nov 2026 Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.0500 06 Nov 2026 Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 06 Nov 2026 Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 06 Nov 2026 Laurus Labs Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 06 Nov 2026 Manba Finance Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500 06 Nov 2026 Moil Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.2000 06 Nov 2026 National Aluminium Company Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.5000 06 Nov 2026 Info Edge (India) Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 06 Nov 2026 NTPC Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 06 Nov 2026 Petronet LNG Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.0000 06 Nov 2026 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 06 Nov 2026 QGO Finance Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.1500 06 Nov 2026 Quess Corp Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 06 Nov 2026 Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 06 Nov 2026 Shreeji Translogistics Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.0500 06 Nov 2026 Sundram Fasteners Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0500 06 Nov 2026 Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 07 Nov 2026

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (September 25 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by September 24 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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