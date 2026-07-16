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Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | July 16, 2026

Technical analyst Kush Bohra shares his top picks for the day.

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Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | July 16, 2026

Technical analyst Kush Bohra has shared his latest high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, with stock picks from the pharmaceutical and metals sectors, including Alembic Pharma and Lloyds Metals & Energy.

Here are the specific trading strategies and technical levels:

Alembic Pharma
Bohra is bullish on Alembic Pharma, citing a positive technical setup in the pharmaceutical space. He recommends buying the stock for a potential move toward higher levels.

  • Target 1: Rs 875
  • Target 2: Rs 900
  • Stop Loss: Rs 825

ALSO READ: Q1 Results Today: Wipro, Tech Mahindra, ITC Hotels, BHEL, Jio Financial Among 40 Companies In Focus

Lloyds Metals & Energy
In the metals sector, Lloyds Metals & Energy is showing strong technical momentum, according to Bohra. He advises buying the stock for a potential upside toward the Rs 1,990 mark.

  • Target 1: Rs 1,920
  • Target 2: Rs 1,990
  • Stop Loss: Rs 1,815

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers are their own and do not reflect the position of the organization. Users are advised to consult a certified financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

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