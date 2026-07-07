Adani Ports Is PL Capital's Top Pick Ahead Of Q1 Results — Check Target Price, Key Triggers

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PL Capital Report

Domestic brokerage firm PL Capital expects its ports coverage universe to report revenue/Ebitda/PAT growth of 18%/12%/2% YoY (0%/0%/4% QoQ) in Q1 FY27, supported by resilient container traffic, improved coal volume and better realisation, despite lingering impact of geopolitical disruptions on key trade routes.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. is expected to continue to outperform, driven by sustained container throughput at Vizhinjam and CWIT, along with healthy coal volume supported by commencement of Tata Power's Mundra UMPP.

Liquid volume, on the other hand, are expected to moderate from the strong run-rate witnessed in May'26.

JSW Infrastructure Ltd.'s performance is likely to be affected by the disruptions at the Fujairah Liquid Terminal; strong throughput at Jaigarh and Dharamtar, healthy domestic commodities demand and continued ramp-up of the rail logistics business should partially offset the impact.

The brokerage also highlighted that temporary disruption in global trade flows during Q1 FY27 is expected to shift part of the cargo movement to H2 FY27, making the second half critical for achieving managements' volume guidance.

Execution over the coming quarters will hinge on their ability to recover deferred cargo and leverage sticky customer relationships. Planned capacity additions across ports and logistics remain on track and should support long-term growth.

PL Capital remains constructive on the sector, supported by a robust capacity expansion pipeline, rising containerisation and continued scale-up in integrated logistics.

Adani Ports is PL Capital's top pick in the sector.

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Pl Capital Ports Q1 Results Preview.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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