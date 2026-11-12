Adani Group Stocks Surge Up To 2%; Adani Enterprises, APSEZ Lead Rally

Adani group stocks were rewarded heavily by traders on Thursday, with Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. surging up to 1.8% on the NSE, as compared to a 0.4% advance in the benchmark Nifty index.

Other stocks such as Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani Solutions Ltd., and Adani Green Energy Ltd. also jumped 1.61%, 1.49%, 1.6% and 1.76% respectively.

Of these, Adani ports and Special Economic Zones, along with Adani Enterprises led the rally as of 10:15 a.m., trading over 1% higher at Rs 1,907 apiece and Rs 2,714.5 apiece, respectively.

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MSCI Rejig

Adani Green Energy has been added to the MSCI Global Standard Index in its November 2026 review. The company is expected to attract $60 million in inflows.

The changes are expected to increase India's weight in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index to 11.7% from 11.5%, with incremental passive inflows of around $2 billion expected on Nov. 30.

Evos Takeover

Adani Group is reportedly seeking to fund as much as half of the €2.56 billion acquisition of Evos B.V. with equity, with the remainder through a syndicated loan.

The conglomerate will infuse equity up to the equivalent of $1.45 billion to fund the transaction and is also working to refinance about €1.3 billion of existing debt at Evos, Bloomberg reported.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is the sole underwriter for the Evos transaction and is providing financing commitments for up to €2.8 billion, with other lenders in talks to join the financing at a later stage.





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