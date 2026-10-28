Adani Enterprises Q2 Results: Topline Surges 74% To Rs 38,023 Crore, EBITDA Up 62%

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship company of Adani Group, announced its results today for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026. The strong EBITDA growth in the first half of FY27 reflects maturity of investments made over the past several years, with multiple businesses reaching scale and translating capital deployment into tangible earnings growth.

This performance underscores the strength of our diversified business portfolio and its growth potential. Backed by strong operating fundamentals, increasing asset maturity and the ramp-up of newly commissioned ANIL module line capacity, AEL is well positioned to sustain this growth trajectory further.

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Consolidated financial highlights H1 FY27 (YoY)

• Revenue up by 62% to Rs. 71,569 crore

• EBITDA up by 56% to Rs. 11,958 crore

• Continuing PBT up by 45% to Rs. 3,297 crore

• EBITDA and PBT boosted by capacity ramp-up at Copper, with EBITDA of Rs. 2,033 crore

• AEL receives long-term credit rating upgrade to AA / Stable from CARE, highest rating in its credit history

Consolidated financial highlights Q2 FY27 (YoY)

• Revenue up by 74% to Rs. 38,023 crore

• EBITDA up by 62% to Rs. 6,316 crore

• Continuing PBT up by 146% to Rs. 2,002 crore

Business highlights

• ANIL Solar module line expanded to 10 GW by commissioning 4.3 GW TopCon in September 2026

• AdaniConnex signs new hyperscale order of 240 GW for Navi Mumbai data center

• Ramp up in Copper plant continues with 5.2x increase in sales volume of H1 FY27



"We live in an age of such intense disruption that the scale of our ambitions must continuously grow," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. "What Adani Enterprises has become very effective at is turning increasingly large and complex commitments into execution at scale across our businesses. Our investments in integrated energy, airports and AI ecosystems are recent examples.

Perhaps the strongest validation of our execution capabilities is the trust domestic and global investors continue to place in us, choosing to partner with us even amid extreme volatility. As the tailwinds propelling India forward continue to strengthen, we believe we are better positioned than ever to capture the opportunities ahead. We remain bullish on India's future and, therefore, confident in our own growth story."

Adani New Industries (ANIL – New Energy Ecosystem)

• Module line capacity expanded to 10 GW, by commissioning of 4.3 GW in Sep‘26

• Construction for additional 6 GW cell line progressing as per schedule

AdaniConnex Pvt Ltd (ACX - Data Center)

• Received new hyperscale order of 240 MW in Navi Mumbai, taking cumulative tied up capacity to 1.2+ GW

• Operational capacity increased to 94.6 MW during the quarter, handed over 10 MW in Noida and 19.2 MW in Pune to customers

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

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