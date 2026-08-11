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37% Share Price Decline In One Year: CMS Info Systems Stock Tanks 3% As Q1 Result Fails To Impress

As of 10:28 a.m., the shares pared some losses to trade 2.90 % lower at Rs 271.50.

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37% Share Price Decline In One Year: CMS Info Systems Stock Tanks 3% As Q1 Result Fails To Impress
CMS Info down 3%
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
CMS Info Systems Ltd
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CMS Info Systems Ltd.'s shares declined 3.10% to hit an intraday low of Rs 270.70 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday despite the company posting a modest uptick in its net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2026. 

The cash management company System posted a 6% quarter-on-quarter rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 84 crore compared to Rs 79 crore in Q4 FY26.

Revenue from operations stood almost flat at Rs 635 crore, registering a minor 0.3% increase over the Rs 633 crore recorded in the preceding quarter.

On the operational front, EBITDA grew 5% sequentially to Rs 169 crore from Rs 161 crore, helping EBITDA margins expand to 26.6% compared to 25.4% in the previous quarter.

During the period, CMS Info Systems bagged new orders valued at around Rs 500 crore.

As of 10:28 a.m., the shares pared some losses to trade 2.90 % lower at Rs 271.50. 

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Share Price History

CMS Info's stock has fallen over 37% in the last 12 months, and 14% in the last six months alone. Year-to-date, the stock is down 20%. 

The scrip plunged 15.15% in a single-day to clock its steepest intraday fall on Oct. 29, 2024. On the other upside, the stock rose as high as 10% to clock its highest intraday gain on January 7, 2022. 

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