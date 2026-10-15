Tourism in Ladakh: Over 4.6 Lakh Visitors Experience Ladakh Between Jan-Sept, 2026

Tourist Footfalls In Ladakh Rise By 65% to 4.6 Lakh between Jan-Sept

Photo Credit: PTI

Ladakh welcomed over 4.60 lakh tourists between January and September 2026, with visitor numbers exceeding the Union Territory's total tourist footfall in 2025, a Lok Bhavan spokesperson shared details. The first nine months of 2026 saw 4,60,667 tourist arrivals, up 65.38% from 2,78,599 during the corresponding period last year.

According to PTI, the spokesperson said the January-September tally surpassed Ladakh's full-year 2025 tourist arrivals by 37.16%, with three months left in 2026.

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Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena linked the rise in visitors to better connectivity and efforts to promoting Ladakh Bike Week, the Ladakh Marathon and festivals in the union territory.

The administration cited new attractions like the world's highest-altitude Lilium flower fields and India's first high-altitude wildlife safari to spot snow leopards as factors that added to the region's appeal among youth from across the country.

Tourist numbers rose sharply in September too, with domestic arrivals increasing from 29,888 in September 2025 to 49,188 in September 2026, while foreign tourist arrivals climbed from 4,722 to 6,394.

"The growth is equally evident in the comparison of the corresponding nine-month periods. Ladakh received 2,78,599 tourists between January and September 2025, while the number rose to 4,60,667 during the same period in 2026, registering a substantial 65.38 per cent increase," the official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Between January and September 2026, Ladakh welcomed 4,20,927 domestic tourists and 39,740 foreign tourists. During the same period in 2025, the figures stood at 3,03,838 and 32,034, respectively.

That translates to a 38% growth in domestic arrivals and 24% in foreign tourists. The rise in footfall reflects growing demand for Ladakh's adventure tourism, cultural experiences and natural attractions. Moreover, Saxena highlighted the need to spread tourism activities beyond the traditional summer peak by promoting festivals and events in quieter months.

"Our aim is to encourage travel during shoulder and off-season periods, diversifying the tourism economy and creating more sustained livelihood opportunities for local residents. The Administration's focus is not limited to increasing visitor numbers, but also on ensuring that tourism growth translates into tangible benefits for local communities," the LG said.

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