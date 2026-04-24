'Thoda Durr Ki Sochna Chahiye': Salman Khan Hints 2027 Eid Release For Film With Nayanthara

One of the most anticipated collaborations in Indian cinema has officially set its release window. Salman Khan and Nayanthara's upcoming untitled film is now slated for a grand theatrical release on Eid 2027, promising a big-screen spectacle mounted on a massive scale.

Salman Khan's Post Creates Buzz

Salman Khan shared the news on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “Thoda durr ki sochna chahiye, That's why announced Eid… Don't worry iss wali ka bhi bataenge, when the time is right… Patience, thoda sa sabar… Mere jitna hi intezar karna padega… Baherhaal jo aapka haal hai woh hi mera bhi haal hai… haha.”

Thoda durr ki sochna chahiye, That's why announced Eid….. Don't worry iss wali ka bhi bataenge, when the time is right……

Patience, thoda sa sabar……

Mere Jitna he intezar karna padega,

Baherhaal jo apka haal hai wo hi mera bhi haal hai…. haha ????#Nayanthara… pic.twitter.com/nMGrfOj3DF — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 24, 2026

Through the post, Salman hinted that the film is being planned with a long-term vision, while also assuring fans that more details will be revealed at the right time. His message reflected the excitement as well as the wait surrounding the project.

Cast, Crew & Production

The film is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. It is further backed by producers Shirish and Kuldeep Rathore, with Rafi Kazi serving as co-producer.

This project brings together talents from both Hindi and South Indian cinema, creating a pan-India appeal. While Salman Khan is known for his mass appeal, Nayanthara is known for strong performances, making this pairing exciting for audiences.

What To Expect?

Touted as a high-octane entertainer, the film is expected to blend action, emotion, and big-scale visuals. Early glimpses shared during the announcement showed Salman arriving on set and greeting the team, while Nayanthara was also seen joining the crew, giving fans a sneak peek into the film's grand setup.

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It is being planned as a festive release, and Eid has always been a lucky time for Salman Khan's films, which adds to the expectations.

Salman Khan's Upcoming Projects

Apart from this untitled film, Salman Khan is currently working on Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film was earlier titled Battle of Galwan and its release date is yet to be announced.

With a powerful team, a festive release slot, and strong buzz already building, Salman Khan and Nayanthara's upcoming film is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of 2027.

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