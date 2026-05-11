The Punisher: One Last Kill — Release Date, Time, Where To Watch Frank Castle's Brutal Final Chapter

Marvel's darkest vigilante is back once again. The Punisher: One Last Kill marks the return of Frank Castle, played by Jon Bernthal, in what is being described as his final standalone chapter before he steps deeper into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. The one-hour Marvel Television Special Presentation arrives shortly after Daredevil: Born Again and is already generating major excitement among fans.

What Is The Story About?

Set after the events of Daredevil: Born Again, the special follows Frank Castle as he attempts to move beyond the violent life that turned him into The Punisher. However, Marvel's official synopsis hints that an “unforeseen force” pulls him back into another brutal conflict.

The special is also expected to reveal what Frank has been doing after escaping Wilson Fisk's illegal prison for vigilantes during the post-credit scene of Daredevil: Born Again.

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Who Is Frank Castle - The Punisher?

Frank Castle first appeared in Daredevil Season 2 before leading his own standalone The Punisher series. A former Marine whose wife and children were killed in a violent conspiracy tied to organized crime and military corruption, Frank transformed into the ruthless vigilante known as The Punisher, launching a brutal one-man war against crime.

Unlike traditional superheroes, Frank believes criminals deserve permanent punishment rather than redemption, making him one of Marvel's most morally conflicted characters.

When And Where To Watch?

In India, viewers can stream The Punisher: One Last Kill on JioHotstar from 6:30 a.m. IST on Wednesday, May 13.

Marvel Launches Dedicated Punisher Hub

Ahead of the release, Disney+ has introduced a dedicated Punisher hub featuring trailers, summaries and curated watchlists connected to Frank Castle's full journey — from his original Netflix-era appearances to Daredevil: Born Again and now One Last Kill.

The hub is designed to help viewers follow the story chronologically before the character enters future MCU crossover projects.

Runtime And What Next?

Unlike a full series, The Punisher: One Last Kill is a one-off special presentation with a runtime of around one hour. No additional episodes are planned.

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However, Frank Castle's story is far from over. Jon Bernthal is already confirmed to return as The Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, making this special an important bridge between Marvel's street-level stories and upcoming MCU films.

Watch The Punisher: One Last Kill Trailer Here:

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