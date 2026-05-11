The Boys Season 5 Episode 7: Release Date, Time, Preview, Where To Watch And All You Need To Know

The hit superhero drama The Boys continues to generate massive buzz globally and in India, especially with its Hindi-dubbed version helping the series reach a wider audience. As the finale of Season 5 approaches, fans are closely following every twist in the brutal showdown between Butcher and Homelander.

What Happened In The Boys Season 5 Episode 6?

In The Boys Season 5 Episode 6, The Boys locate Bombsight (Mason Dye), who has secretly kept the immortality-granting V1 serum for years. Soldier Boy convinces him to give it up by promising him a normal mortal life with Golden Geisha, his ageing lover, played by Naoko Mori. Soldier Boy then gives the V1 to Homelander, who injects it and seemingly becomes immortal.

The episode explores themes of death, ageing, and guilt through Kimiko, Frenchie, Annie, Hughie, and The Legend, whom Homelander surprisingly spares. Meanwhile, The Deep breaks down after marine life dies in an oil spill, and Sister Sage's plans to manipulate them begin failing. By the end, Homelander's new powers make the virus threat far less effective.

ALSO READ: Did Netflix Confirm Money Heist Season 6? Major Hint Dropped Ahead Of Berlin Season 2 Release

What To Expect In The Boys Season 5 Episode 7?

After Homelander gains immortality through the V1 serum in Episode 6, The Boys Season 5 Episode 7 is likely to see the team struggling to fight back. As per reports, Sister Sage secretly joins forces with them for a dangerous experiment involving Kimiko and Compound V, but the plan quickly goes wrong. Frenchie makes a heartbreaking sacrifice, Mother's Milk questions his morals, and Soldier Boy may become the only person capable of stopping Homelander. Meanwhile, Sage's plans collapse and The Deep faces consequences for his actions, setting up a chaotic finale.

The Boys Season 5 Episode 7 Release Date And Time

The Boys Season 5 Episode 7 titled 'The Frenchman, the Female, and the Man Called Mother's Milk' will release on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video. The premier goes live across India from 12:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

The Boys Season 5: Full Episode Schedule

New episodes are released every Wednesday, leading up to the finale on May 20.

Episode 1 & 2 – April 8 (Out Now)

Episode 3 – April 15 (Out Now)

Episode 4 – April 22 (Out Now)

Episode 5 – April 29 (Out Now)

Episode 6 – May 6 (Out Now)

Episode 7 – May 13

Episode 8 – May 20 (Finale)

About The Series

Created by Eric Kripke, the show stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, and Antony Starr. It is based on the comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

Final Take

With only two more left, the story is moving toward a big finish. Episode 7 is likely to bring more action, emotional moments, and major twists, making it an important episode for fans

Watch The Trailer Here:

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Expected To Release In Two Weeks: Producer Venkat Narayana

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.