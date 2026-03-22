Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Here's Why Fans Are Convinced The Trailer Is Hiding A Secret Character

Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer shattered records as it crossed 718.6 million views in 24 hours of its launch becoming one of the biggest movie trailer launch in history. After the launch of the trailer Spider-Man's fans may have found a hidden secrete character.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Sony Pictures officially released the trailer of the fourth part of Spider-Man with Tom Holland as the main lead. The teaser dropped a day ahead of Tom Holland revealing an innovative way of launching the trailer, where he asked fans to come together to solve a 'worldwide puzzle.' Bits and pieces of the official trailer were first released on 17th March, 2026, across social media, so fans could come together as a community and solve those pieces. On 18th March, the full official trailer was released, which aggregated the puzzle.

Apart from the innovative ways and record-breaking trailer, another perspective on the movie trailer has been circulating among fans. After dissecting the trailer frame by frame, fans are now convinced that Marvel has digitally edited out some characters for big surprises and cameos.

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A post that went viral was shared by IGN on X. This particularly comes in after the Ninja fight scene in the trailer. The final seconds of the trailer capture a scene where Spider-Man is seen fighting a group of Ninjas from The Hand. The frame was quickly scanned by clever fans, where the scene showed a few ninjas projecting towards an empty space. Moreover, one specific ninja, at the bottom right of the frame, was seen fighting unseen targets and leaping towards them. This frame suggested that a character or characters had been edited out by Marvel to keep the suspense high.

Fans are convinced that the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer has been edited to digitally remove several hidden characters from a specific scene — something Marvel has done in trailers several times before. https://t.co/2GtBTfWfaT pic.twitter.com/cjolRDatIb — IGN (@IGN) March 20, 2026

Additionally, this isn't the first time Marvel has done something like this. In the Avengers: Infinity War trailer, a scene showed Hulk charging into the battle along with his fellow Avengers. However, the scene did not appear in the movie to keep the stakes high. Another popular 'sneaky Marvel-edit' was reported in Spider-Man: No Way Home. A scene showed rivals targeting and fighting empty space. Later, in the movie, it was revealed that the empty spaces actually featured Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, which was kept as a big secret.

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Fans have now reacted to this Marvel edit in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. A fan commented saying, "I mean.. everyone forgot who's Peter Parker.. except Peter Parker.. so Toby and Andrew must know Tom.. and honestly they should be mad if their loved ones forgot about them in their universe (if the spell is working in the other universe)."

Another fan tried to let the suspense be as it is and shared, "Everyone is obsessed with who is missing, but nobody realizes this ruins the actual theater experience. We aren't watching for a story anymore, we're just checking boxes on a scavenger hunt started months ago in a trailer. Does the script even matter if the hype is just empty space?"

However, multiple fans are convinced that it could either be Daredevil or Peter Parker from other multiverses. (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield).

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