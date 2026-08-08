Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 10: Marvel Film Crosses Rs 350 Cr Net In India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continued its strong run at the Indian box office in its second weekend, drawing steady footfalls despite a drop in show count. The Marvel film added another milestone to its theatrical run as it held firm across multiple language markets.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 10

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has collected Rs 2.16 crore (live) on Day 10 (second Saturday). The film is currently playing across 3,104 shows with an overall occupancy of 58.7%.

With the latest earnings, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 351.91 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 420.78 crore. These are live estimates, and the final Day 10 figures are yet to be reported.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Summary

Sacnilk reports that the film opened with Rs 60.60 crore on its first Thursday, then collected Rs 49.35 crore on Friday. Collections surged over the first weekend with Rs 70.25 Cr on Saturday and Rs 77.75 crore on Sunday.

During the weekdays, the film earned Rs 23.80 crore on Monday, Rs 21.75 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 17 crore on Wednesday. It added Rs 14.25 crore on the second Thursday, taking its Week 1 total to Rs 334.75 crore. On Day 9 (second Friday), the movie collected Rs 15 crore, then added Rs 2.16 crore (live) on Day 10.

Language-Wise Performance On Day 10

Sacnilk estimates that the English version led the collections with Rs 1.55 crore (live) from 1,363 shows, recording 27% occupancy.

The Hindi version contributed Rs 49 lakh (live) from 1,431 shows with an impressive 97% occupancy. Meanwhile, the Tamil version earned Rs 10 lakh (live) from 176 shows with 28% occupancy, while the Telugu version added Rs 2 lakh (live) from 134 shows, registering 13% occupancy.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the latest instalment in Marvel's Spider-Man franchise. The film stars Tom Holland in the lead role as Peter Parker alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, and Mark Ruffalo. The superhero action film follows Peter Parker as he faces a new chapter filled with fresh challenges while balancing his personal life and responsibilities as Spider-Man.

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