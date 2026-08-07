Salman Khan Teams Up With Raj & DK For Superhero Film: Here's What We Know

Salman Khan has reportedly finalised filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK for his next feature film, marking what could be the actor's first full-fledged superhero venture.

According to a report by Lets Cinema, the upcoming project is currently in the writing stage and is expected to go on floors later this year.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Reel Life Production, the film is said to be a high-concept action entertainer being developed as a theatrical spectacle. The makers are reportedly crafting a script that blends Salman Khan's mass appeal with Raj & DK's signature storytelling style.

While the plot remains under wraps, the film is expected to begin production around October 2026, according to Pinkvilla. The report added that the project is being mounted on a big budget with a global audience in mind. Pre-visualisation and other pre-production work are currently underway, while the female lead is yet to be finalised.

The collaboration will mark Raj & DK's return to the big screen after their 2017 film A Gentleman. In recent years, the duo have become one of India's most successful creator-director teams with acclaimed streaming titles such as The Family Man, Farzi, Guns & Gulaabs and Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently shooting for an untitled action film directed by Vamshi Paidipally, with Nayanthara playing the female lead. The film, presented by Dil Raju and produced by Shirish and Kuldeep Rathore, is slated for an Eid 2027 release.

Before that, Salman will be seen in Apoorva Lakhia's upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, previously titled Battle of Galwan.

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