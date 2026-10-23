Saif Ali Khan Sells Bandra Apartment With Two Parking Lots For Rs 4.11 Crore

Actor Saif Ali Khan has sold a residential apartment in Mumbai's upscale Bandra West neighbourhood for Rs 4.11 crore. The property, spread across 797 sq ft carpet area has two open parking spaces, according to property registration documents accessed by real estate firm CRE Matrix. The apartment is located in Hi-Cons Residency, a residential building in Bandra West. The sale deed was executed and registered on October 19, 2026, completing a transaction that had been agreed upon over two years earlier.

According to CRE Matrix, the agreement to sell was signed in March, 2024, and registered four days later. The buyers took possession of the apartment on March 7 that year. The transaction attracted stamp duty of Rs 24.66 lakh.

The apartment was part of a larger residential property acquired by Khan nearly two decades ago. Property records reveal that the actor purchased approximately 6,000 sq ft carpet area across two upper floors of Hi-Cons Residency from developer Hi-Con Constructions on March 30, 2007.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | Sonu Sood To Earn Rs 3.52 Crore As Rent From Commercial Property in Versova Over 5 Years

The combined acquisition, which included parking facilities, was valued at Rs 9.7 crore. The property was subsequently subdivided into three independent apartments on June 19, 2014. Two apartments on a lower floor measured approximately 2,997 sq ft and 2,205 sq ft, respectively, while the third apartment, located at a higher floor, measured 797 sq ft.

The smaller apartment is the unit involved in the latest sale. CRE Matrix clarified that the original Rs 9.7 crore purchase consideration applied collectively to all three apartments.

In early October, Khan leased two commercial office units at Kanakia Wall Street on Andheri-Kurla Road in Chakala, Andheri East, to Durva Fintech Private Limited.

The offices have a combined carpet area of 5,692 sq ft and command an initial monthly rent of Rs 22.76 lakh.

ALSO READ | After actor Saif Ali Khan, ex-wife Amrita Singh and daughter Sara lease out commercial property in Mumbai

The five-year leasing arrangement includes a security deposit of Rs 2.36 crore and is expected to generate rental income exceeding Rs 14 crore over the agreement period, according to registration documents.

Meanwhile, Khan's ex wife Amrita Singh and daughter Sara Ali Khan leased out an office space for five years in Andheri West, which will fetch them a total of Rs 3.76 crore in rent. Artificial intelligence studio Upsurge Labs LLP is the tenant. Sara and Amrita's office space in Signature building on Veera Desai Road measures 2,545 sq ft in carpet area and comes with three car parking spaces. Upsurge Labs partner Sowmay Jain represented the firm in the agreement, which was registered in late September.

Monthly rent starts at Rs 5,85,350, equivalent to Rs 230 per sq ft of carpet area. The security deposit was fixed at Rs 35,12,100, or six months of the initial rent. The contract provides for a 5% increase in rent each year.

Although the 60-month term began on October 1, rental payments will start on December 1, 2026. October and November have been set aside as a rent-free period for the company to carry renovation works.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.