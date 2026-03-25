RSK MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026: Check Steps To Check And Download Result

The Madhya Pradesh State Education Center (RSKMP) has unveiled the outcomes for the Class 5 and 8 assessments. Millions of students were anxiously anticipating these results. The Class 5 exams took place from February 20 to February 26, 2026, while the Class 8 assessments wrapped up on February 28.

Approximately 1.10 lakh educators evaluated the answer sheets. Official statistics reveal that 12.76 lakh candidates sat for the Class 5 assessments, while 10.92 lakh candidates participated in the Class 8 exams.

Also Read: MP Board Result 2026 For Class 8: Link To Website & How To Check? Step-By-Step Guide

Follow these steps check & download RKS MP Class 5 & 8 results.

Step 1: Navigate to the official website at rskmp.in

Step 2: Choose "Fifth Grade Outcome 2026" or "Eighth Grade Outcome 2026"

Step 3: Enter your roll number or Samagra ID

Step 4: Hit 'submit'.

Step 5: The result will be shown on the screen

Step 6: Download it and keep a printout for your records.

Overall passing percentage

Madhya Pradesh's Class 8th board exam results for 2026 show a strong overall pass rate of 93.83%, marking a positive reflection on the state's education system in its first board-pattern assessment. Girls excelled with a 94.98% pass percentage, surpassing boys at 92.74%, highlighting their consistent progress in education.

Also Read: MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2025 Declared: Check Direct Link Here

95.14% of students cleared the Class 5 examinations, with girls once again outperforming boys — recording a pass percentage of 96.19% compared to 94.15%. This impressive performance across government, private schools, and registered madrasas underscores girls' dominance even at the primary level.

Minimum required marks

For students to successfully advance from grades 5 and 8, they need to secure at least 33% in each subject. If they encounter difficulties in one or two subjects, they will have the opportunity to improve their scores through a supplementary examination. However, if they fail in more than two subjects, they will be deemed unsuccessful.

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