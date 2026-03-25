MP Board Result 2026 For Class 8: Link To Website & How To Check? Step-By-Step Guide

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK) in Madhya Pradesh has announced that the results for the Class 5 and Class 8 yearly examinations of 2026 will be published today, March 25, 2026, at 11:30 AM. Students waiting the results can view their scorecards online once the link becomes active.

The results will provide details such as roll number, student's name, parent's name, marks for each subject, total marks, percentage, result status (pass/fail/compartment), and division.

Also Read: MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2025 Declared: Check Direct Link Here

Follow these steps to check & download MPBSE Examination results

Step 1: Visit the official site at rskmp.in

Step 2: Select "Fifth Grade Result 2026" or "Eighth Grade Result 2026"

Step 3: Input your roll number or Samagra ID

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: The outcome will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it and print it for your records.

Minimum passing marks

To successfully complete grades 5 and 8, students must achieve at least 33% in every subject. Should they struggle in one or two subjects, they will have the chance to boost their marks through a supplementary exam. Conversely, if they do not succeed in more than two subjects, they will be considered unsuccessful.

Read Also: MP Board Results 2025 Date And Time: When Will MPBSE Announce Class 10, 12 Results?

Percentage & other statistics along with results

The MP Board results for 5th and 8th grades are anticipated to be unveiled in either the final week of March or the initial week of April. Alongside the results, pass percentages and other statistics will be disclosed. This year, an improvement in results is expected. Students are encouraged to prepare their login details in advance of result time. Given that a significant number of students will access their results at the same time, there may be a temporary website outage.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.