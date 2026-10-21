Princeton PhD To Crab Cake Applications: 30-Year-Old Applies For Over 2,300 Jobs, Still Seeks Stable Employment

A 30-year-old chemical engineering PhD graduate from Princeton University is struggling to secure stable employment despite an outstanding academic record and research recognised by the Nobel Committee, highlighting the challenges facing highly qualified job seekers in the United States.

Jack Weiss, who completed his doctorate in 2024, has submitted more than 2,300 job applications but has yet to find a stable position. A graduate of Rice University, where he earned his degree summa cum laude, Weiss joined Princeton's doctoral programme in 2018.

His research focused on ice formation and molecular interactions. In 2024, his work was cited by the Nobel Committee as an example of how machine learning can be applied to scientific research, adding to his academic credentials, reported NDTV.

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Despite his qualifications, Weiss's job search has yielded few results. He initially pursued pharmaceutical research positions and fellowships at national laboratories before expanding his search to software engineering and other fields outside his specialisation. His applications frequently resulted in rejections or went unanswered.

The search eventually extended to entry-level work, including food preparation. Weiss also secured a part-time contract in January 2026 training artificial intelligence systems, earning $70 an hour. However, the workload was inconsistent, and the contract ended in mid-March.

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According to the report, Weiss is now living with his parents in Salt Lake City, Utah, while continuing to explore employment opportunities. His experience illustrates how even advanced degrees, prestigious university affiliations and research achievements may not guarantee access to stable work.

His difficulties also reflect broader challenges in the American labour market, where a cautious hiring environment has limited opportunities for job seekers. The trend, often described as a “low-hire, low-fire” market, means employers are reluctant both to recruit new workers and to reduce existing staff.

The report also noted that the proportion of Americans unemployed for at least 27 weeks reached its highest level in roughly a decade during the summer, excluding the pandemic period and its immediate aftermath.

His father John Weiss said, "I never in a million years thought this kid would struggle."

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With conventional career paths proving difficult to access, Weiss is considering alternatives. He is preparing for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) ahead of a possible move into legal education. At the same time, he is developing an artificial intelligence-powered drone designed to remove invasive weeds.

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