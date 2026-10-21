Ellenbarrie Shares: Multiple Growth Drivers Keep Motilal Oswal Bullish; Check Target Price

India's growing prominence as a pharmaceutical manufacturing hub, supported by cost competitiveness, supply-chain diversification from China and government initiatives such as PLI schemes and Ayushman Bharat, is expected to drive industrial gas demand, creating growth opportunities for Ellenbarrie, believes Motilal Oswal, and expect Ellenbarrie to clock a compound annual growth rate of 40%/36%/26% in revenue/Ebitda/ PAT during FY26-29, and values the company based on 30 times Sep'28 earnings per share.

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Motilal Oswal believes Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd. is well positioned to benefit from the structural growth in India's domestic solar cell manufacturing ecosystem and the expansion of the steel and pharmaceutical industries.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The brokerage reiterates its Buy rating with a target price of Rs 420, implying a potential upside of 29%, from the reprots CMP of Rs 325 and expect Ellenbarrie to clock a compound annual growth rate of 40%/36%/26% in revenue/Ebitda/ PAT during FY26-29, and values the company based on 30 times Sep'28 earnings per share.

Ellenbarrie operates through a diversified portfolio of gases, supported by long-term contracts that ensure stable demand and customer retention. Its balanced business model across bulk, packaged, and onsite supplies contributed 68%, 15%, and 16% of revenue in FY26, respectively.

ALSO READ | From Bajaj Finance, Union Bank of India To Sobha: Check HDFC Securities' Latest Q2 Ratings, Target Prices

Ellenbarrie is expected to sustain its growth momentum, aided by the mid- to long term triggers such as-

capacity expansion across India, especially In North and Central India to capture the opportunity in these markets, development of domestic solar cell manufacturing ecosystem and capturing opportunities in solar cell industry, stable demand from well-diversified core industries, and ramp-up of newly commercialized plants.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Ellenbarrie.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.