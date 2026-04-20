PM Modi Highlights Rise Of K-Pop In India, Announces India-Korea Friendship Festival In 2028

Korean influences are visible in everyday life—from instant ramen and kimchi in Indian kitchens to skincare products, streaming platforms dominated by Korean dramas, and cafés in major cities serving Korean street food alongside global cuisine. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday has announced that India and South Korea will organise an India–South Korea Friendship Festival in 2028 to deepen cultural ties between the two countries. The announcement came during a joint press statement with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, underscoring the growing people‑to‑people engagement between New Delhi and Seoul.

Addressing the media, Modi noted the expanding influence of Korean popular culture in India. He said K‑pop music and Korean television dramas have found a wide audience across the country, particularly among younger viewers. At the same time, he pointed to the increasing recognition of Indian cinema and culture in South Korea, adding that President Lee had expressed appreciation for Indian films.

To further strengthen this cultural connection, Modi said both sides had agreed to organise a bilateral friendship festival, aimed at celebrating shared creativity across music, cinema, food and traditional arts.

The rise of Korean culture in India has been gradual but sustained. For many Indians, early exposure came with the global success of Gangnam Style in 2012, which introduced Korean pop music to mainstream audiences. Over the years, this interest has broadened well beyond music.

ALSO READ: PVR Inox To Screen BTS 'Arirang' Tour In Over 20 Indian Cities

Cultural Ties Alongside Economic Partnership

Cultural engagement has increasingly complemented the strong economic relationship between India and South Korea. Events such as Rang De Korea, organised by the Korean Cultural Centre India in New Delhi, have drawn large crowds and highlighted rising interest in Korean traditions.

South Korea's Ambassador to India, Lee Seong‑ho, has previously said that cultural exchange has emerged as a key pillar of bilateral ties, alongside trade and investment. He has described the Korean Wave, or Hallyu, as having become mainstream among India's youth.

The planned 2028 friendship festival is expected to serve as a platform to further institutionalise cultural collaboration, reflecting the expanding scope of India–South Korea relations beyond strategic and economic cooperation.

ALSO READ: India, South Korea To Upgrade Current FTA With Eye To Double Trade By 2030

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.