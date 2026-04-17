OTT Releases This Weekend: Assi, Matka King, Roommates, Good Boy — Films And Web Series To Watch

The third weekend of April has arrived, and OTT platforms are packed with engaging content — from gripping thrillers and intense courtroom dramas to crime stories and romantic tales. With a mix of Indian and international releases, there's plenty to keep you entertained all weekend long.

Here are the latest Bollywood OTT releases you can watch over this weekend.

1) Assi

Taapsee Pannu stars in a gripping courtroom thriller, portraying a strong-willed advocate who takes on injustice despite facing corruption, fragile evidence, and daunting challenges in her legal battles.

Steaming On: ZEE5 since April 17, 2026

2) Matka King

Vijay Varma stars as an ambitious cotton trader who rises from humble beginnings to build a massive gambling empire

Streaming On: Prime Video since April 17, 2026

3) Do Deewane Seher Mein

Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer romantic drama that shows what modern romance looks like.

Streaming On: Netflix since April 17, 2026

4) Badass Ravi Kumar

It is an over-the-top action musical where Himesh Reshammiya plays a cop on a mission while dealing with deadly villains.

Streaming On: JioHotstar from April 18, 2026

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For the international cinema lovers, here's a list of fresh OTT releases.

5) Roommates

Starring Sadie Sandler and Chloe East, Roommates is a comedy-drama where friendship quickly turns into a hilarious war of passive aggression and chaos.

Streaming On: Netflix since April 17, 2026

6) Alpha Males Season 5

The Spanish comedy series follows the story of four male friends as they navigate through life and its major phases.

Streaming On: Netflix since April 17, 2025

7) We Are All Trying Here

The Korean psychological drama highlighting emotions like insecurities, internal battles, and mental struggles.

Streaming On: Netflix from April 18, 2026

8) Full Swing Season 4

The docuseries is based on professional golfers on and off the field.

Streaming On: Netflix since April 17, 2026

9) Good Boy

A supernatural horror which follows the story of a dog named Indy who must protect his owner from dark and haunted entities.

Streaming On: Lionsgate Play since April 17, 2026

10) A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough

A Netflix documentary where Sir David revisits his famous 1978 encounter with baby mountain gorilla Pablo.

Streaming On: Netflix since April 17, 2026

11) Lego: Friends The Next Chapter Season 4

The friends tackle fun community missions like rescuing missing pets and helping others around Heartlake City.

Streaming On: Netflix since April 17, 2026

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12) 180

A South-African gritty thriller where a father gets caught in a dark path of emotional conflicts and vengeance.

Streaming On: Netflix since April 17, 2026

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