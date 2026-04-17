Kangana Ranaut Praises Dhurandhar, R Madhavan; Calls Karan Johar 'Proudly Superficial' But 'Not A Bad Person'

Bollywood actress and politician Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her unapologetic statements, has opened up on the recent success of the Dhurandhar franchise. Speaking warmly about the film directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Kangana described it as a reset that has reconnected audiences with Hindi cinema.

She also praised R. Madhavan's "terrific" role of Ajit Doval in the film. In an ANI podcast, Kangana applauded Dhurandhar for bringing back the spirit of the cinema.

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Kangana said, "If you see the spirit of the film industry, in a way, it was becoming disconnected from the country. Audience participation had declined, studios were depleting, and people didn't want to watch these films anymore. South Indian films gained greater entry and much recognition, especially as they were more relevant, culture-focused, and regional in spirit."

Adding on to the praise, she said, "With such relevant films, people want to watch them. The country has identified such films. You can see how the film has done amazing business as people wanted to see their own stories. Dhuandhaar has revived the film industry and given new hope."

Kangana Ranaut Praises R. Madhavan

Talking about R. Madhavan's character in Dhurandhar, Kangana praised the actor for his tremendous performance in the film. She said, "Madhavan was terrific in the film. I have met Ajit Dovalji, and he has a huge personality. I think there should be an entirely separate film on Ajit Doval. Only then would an actor be able to do justice to his character."

"Madhavan was very close to the character. He is a very good actor," reflected Kangana, noting how he brought significant depth and authenticity to the role.

Kangana and Madhavan have worked together in Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel, Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

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Kangana Ranaut On Karan Johar

The conversation on the ANI podcast took a reflective turn when Kangana addressed her past equation with Karan Johar. In Koffee With Karan Season 5, she had openly referred to the filmmaker as the "flag bearer of nepotism."

However, this time she gave an amicable response while speaking about him. She said, "I have made peace with him. I don't think Karan Johar is a bad person. He's just proudly superficial, flecky, flashy. He likes that. He's proud of that."

"He has an amazing sense of humour. He has that kind of attitude, 'You can sit with us.' But I don't think I have a problem with him as such," said Kangana.

Kangana Ranaut Projects

While Kangana is primarily focusing on politics right now, she last appeared in Emergency in 2025, where she played the role of the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She is also reportedly set to be back for Queen 2 and Tanu Weds Manu 3.

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