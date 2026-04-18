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Matka King X Reviews: Fans Praise Vijay Varma's Intense Performance — 'Pretty Intense Show'

Released on April 17, 2026, Matka King quickly gained traction, generating significant buzz among viewers within just a day of its debut.

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Matka King X Reviews: Fans Praise Vijay Varma's Intense Performance — 'Pretty Intense Show'
The Matka King cast features an impressive ensemble led by Vijay Varma, Sai Tamhankar, Kritika Kamra, and Gulshan Grover.
Photo: Videograb

Nagraj Manjule's eight-episode period drama Matka King, now streaming on Prime Video, has sparked widespread discussion across social media. Headlined by Vijay Varma, the series dives into the gritty underbelly of 1960s Mumbai, centering on the high-stakes world of matka gambling. It traces the compelling rise of a cotton trader who ascends to become the city's undisputed “Matka King”.

The series was released on April 17, 2026, and within a day, Vijay Varma's Matka King had generated significant buzz among viewers. While several fans are showering praise on the actor for his terrific and intense performance, a section of the audience has pointed out that the series feels a bit slow in parts.

An X user shared honest review, saying, "started watching matka king with zero expectations only for vijay verma and he did NOT disappoint."

ALSO READ: 'Youth' X Reviews: Ken Karunas' Romantic Comedy Drama On Netflix Gets Positive Response

Another user happily expressed their review on Matka King and commented, "@MrVijayVarma. Binge watched Matka king on the first day itself and loved it. Really interesting and a must watch. Uff ur intense eyes. Brij bhatti ji the way u speak in marathi when u say निघतो & काय नाव has my heart. Ur chemistry with #SaiTamhankar is lovely."

"Sahi he for timepass agar dusra kuch na ho dekhne ko to. Mujhe connection missing laga jisse audience me attraction rahe next episode dekhne ka. Baaki bura nehi he so so," wrote a user on X.

Calling it worth your time and commitment, a user commented, "I personally loved Matka King because of the important lessons that it provides on business, politics and life which I believe we can all apply in our lives powered by wonderful performances from Vijay Varma, Kritika Kamra and Gulshan Grover 8/10. Worth your time and commitment."

Adding more praise to Vijay Varma, a user wrote, "Vijay bhai has set everything on fire, bro! It's a pretty intense show, Matka King! Must watch."

"Just started watching matka king and brooo vijay varma has killed it with the accent, the looks, the body language and that AURAAAA," commented another user on X.

Check out a few more Matka King X Reviews below:

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Matka King

In 1960s Bombay, Brij Bhatti (Vijay Varma), a cotton trader, starts a new gambling game called Matka, which is accessible to everyone, not just the elite class. What begins as a small idea quickly becomes a massive craze. Brij eventually becomes the powerful Matka King, but the success is followed by challenges, rivals, and hard choices.

Cast

The Matka King cast features an impressive ensemble led by Vijay Varma, Sai Tamhankar, Kritika Kamra, and Gulshan Grover. Other actors include Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, Bharat Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Jamie Lever, and Cyrus Sahukar.

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