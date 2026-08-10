Malayalam, Telugu And Tamil OTT Releases: Kattalan, Lenin, Nooru Saami And More

This week brings a fresh lineup of regional films across multiple OTT platforms, offering something for every viewer. From action-packed thrillers and heartfelt family dramas to romantic entertainers and comedy mysteries, the latest releases span a variety of genres, making it the perfect time to explore new stories from South Indian cinema.

Kattalan

Kattalan is a Malayalam action thriller that revolves around an illegal ivory smuggling syndicate. The story follows characters whose lives become entangled in a dangerous battle involving survival, greed, and loyalty. Packed with action sequences and emotional moments, the film is supported by gritty cinematography and a powerful background score, while the lead performances keep the narrative engaging despite familiar genre elements.

OTT Release: Manorama Max

Streaming From: Aug. 13

Idhayam Murali / Hrudhayam Murali

Starring Atharvaa Murali, Preity Mukhundhan, and Kayadu Lohar, with a special appearance by Fahadh Faasil, this coming-of-age romantic drama explores love, friendship, and personal growth. The emotional narrative follows a young man's journey through relationships and self-discovery, making it a relatable watch for romance lovers.

OTT Release: Netflix

Streaming From: Aug. 7

Sathyathil Sambhavichathu

Directed by Prasanth Mohan, this Malayalam comedy mystery stars Akash Menon, Dilshana, Dileesh Pothan, Johny Antony, and Sreekanth Murali. Set in a village surrounded by stories of hidden treasure, the film follows a series of amusing events after fresh clues spark curiosity among the locals. Combining humour with mystery, the film delivers an entertaining watch through its quirky characters and simple storytelling.

OTT Release: Sun NXT

Streaming From: Aug. 7

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Oh Sukumari

Starring Thiruveer and Aishwarya Rajesh, Oh Sukumari is a Telugu romantic comedy set against a rural backdrop. The film mixes romance, family emotions, and humour to tell a light-hearted story that celebrates relationships and everyday life.

OTT Release: Prime Video

Streaming From: Aug. 7

Nooru Saami

Directed by Sasi, Nooru Saami features Vijay Antony, Swasika Vijay, Ajay Dhishan, Lijomol Jose, and Karunaas. Inspired by real-life events, the family drama focuses on motherhood, human relationships, and social expectations through an emotional and realistic narrative.

OTT Release: ZEE5

Streaming From: Aug. 7

Lenin

Featuring Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse, Lenin is a Telugu rural action drama that blends commercial entertainment with themes of justice, family values, and village politics. With action-packed moments and emotional storytelling, the film aims to appeal to a wide audience.

OTT Release: ZEE5

Streaming From: Aug. 7

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