Lexus Debuts ES500e EV In India With 580 Km Range At Rs 89.99 Lakh

Luxury carmaker Lexus India on Friday introduced its first battery electric vehicle ES500e with plans to expand the product range further based on customer demand.

The ES500e, which comes with a driving range of around 580 km on a single charge, is priced at Rs 89.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

In an interaction with PTI, Lexus India President Hikaru Ikeuchi stated that the company may bring in more models from the global lineup after gauging the customer interest in the country.

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“We are carefully monitoring the growth of the Indian market and diversified customer demand. We will also consider infrastructure readiness for introducing new products," he added.

Terming India as an important market, Ikeuchi noted that, except Japan, it is only in the US and India where the company has set up local production.

Launched alongside the flagship LS in 1989, the ES has been a core model for Lexus. The model has been sold in more than 80 countries worldwide.

"The all-new Lexus ES500e represents our vision for the future of luxury mobility in India. With the launch of our first BEV for the Indian market, we reinforce our multi-pathway approach to electrification and our commitment to advancing sustainable mobility in the country," Ikeuchi noted.

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Lexus stated that the details of the ES HEV (hybrid electric vehicle) will be announced at an appropriate time in the latter part of the year.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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