WWE Backlash 2026 Live Streaming: Match Card; When, Where To Watch Online In India?

Set against the backdrop of the post-WrestleMania season, WWE Backlash is due to take place on May 9 at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Wrestlers from both Raw and SmackDown will feature as tensions from WrestleMania 42 spill into one of the company's most eagerly awaited premium live events of the year.

Roman Reigns may have only just claimed the WWE World Heavyweight title, but the champion is wasting little time before facing his next major threat. As WWE Backlash approaches, the event promises both decisive endings and the spark of fresh hostilities.

WWE Backlash 2026: Match Card

Roman Reigns vs Jacob Fatu for WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Jacob Fatu stepped into the spotlight on Raw after defeating Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 42, directly confronting Roman Reigns over the World Heavyweight Championship. Although Reigns agreed to the showdown, Fatu immediately asserted himself with the Tongan Death Grip: a manoeuvre carrying deep significance within their bloodline. The intensity of the moment left even The Usos visibly unsettled.

Fatu has physically overpowered Reigns on multiple occasions in recent weeks, signalling that he belongs at the very top of the card despite never challenging for a world championship before. The contest is shaping up as far more than a battle for the title: it is a clash rooted in family pride, dominance, and the future leadership of the Bloodline.

Trick Williams vs Sami Zayn for WWE United States Championship

A second clash between Trick Williams and Sami Zayn has been made official, with the United States Championship once again at stake following their WrestleMania 42 encounter. The rematch came together on SmackDown after Zayn targeted Williams' Gingerbread Man mascot during the broadcast, provoking the champion into granting him another opportunity.

Seth Rollins vs Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker has intensified his feud with Seth Rollins after costing him a crucial WrestleMania showdown with Gunther. Rollins was also brutally betrayed on the Oct. 13 edition of Raw when Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed turned against him, launching a vicious assault and removing him from The Vision. The attack proved so severe that Rollins was ultimately forced to relinquish the World Heavyweight Championship.

Iyo Sky vs Asuka

Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky remained on good terms in the aftermath of SummerSlam 2025, despite growing resentment from members of Sky's former Damage CTRL faction. Asuka emerged as the most vocal critic, challenging Sky on multiple occasions over the weeks that followed. The situation finally erupted on Raw on Sept 22, when Asuka and Kairi Sane betrayed Sky in a shocking twist.

Danhausen/Mystery Partner vs The Miz, Kit Wilson

A bizarre incident on SmackDown paved the way for the match after Danhausen ambushed The Miz and Kit Wilson with powder. Miz retaliated moments later by delivering a Skull Crushing Finale before General Manager Nick Aldis formally announced the bout.

The upcoming clash in Tampa carries extra significance for Danhausen, who is preparing for his first-ever WWE Premium Live Event appearance. However, the biggest talking point remains the unknown identity of his tag team ally.

WWE Backlash 2026: Venue

WWE Backlash 2026 will take place at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida.

WWE Backlash 2026: Date, Time

WWE Backlash 2026 is scheduled to start from 3:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday.

ALSO READ: WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Results: Cody Rhodes Beats Randy Orton, Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch Win Titles; Paige Returns

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The premium live event will not be broadcasted on any television channel in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the action live on the Netflix app and website.

ALSO READ: WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 2 Full Results: Roman Reigns Is The New World Heavyweight Champion

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