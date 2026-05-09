ED Conducts Fresh Raids On Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday conducted fresh searches against Punjab industries minister Sanjeev Arora and some others allegedly linked to him as part of a money laundering investigation, officials said. Arora's official residence in Chandigarh and a real estate company in Gurugram (Haryana) were among the five premises that were raided, they said.

The action was taken under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.

In April, the ED had raided Arora and entities linked to him under the civil provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Arora had then said that he would fully cooperate with the probe agencies and that he was confident that the truth will prevail.

The MLA from Ludhiana West was raided by the ED in 2024 too in a money laundering case linked to alleged misuse of industrial land for residential projects. Arora was then a Rajya Sabha MP.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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