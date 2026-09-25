Hunkkaar: The Roar X Reviews: 'Brutal', 'Powerful', 'Gripping' — Viewers React To Aneet Padda's Series

Some stories stay with you because they explore real emotions, difficult choices and the courage to speak up. Hunkkaar: The Roar brings these elements together in a gripping story about power, pressure and standing up for what is right.
Hunkkaar: The Roar Story
The six-part series follows 17-year-old Meenu Rawat, who accuses spiritual leader Sunil “Baapji” Chakosi of sexual assault. Her complaint leads to a police investigation and courtroom battle, as Meenu and her supporters face pressure from his followers and the wider community.
Set in the fictional town of Kharganj, Madhya Pradesh, the series explores the conflict between faith, power and justice. It also highlights the social scrutiny Meenu faces after speaking out, including people questioning her character over everyday choices.
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Hunkkaar: The Roar X Reviews
Some viewers shared their reactions to Hunkkaar: The Roar on X, praising the series for its powerful storytelling and Aneet Padda's performance. Several users called it gripping, emotional and impactful.
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Hunkkaar: The Roar is a well-crafted series with a solid cast, but Aneet Padda delivers one of the scenes of the year. Her Saiyaara stardom makes it easy to forget how good an actor she is.— Rahul Desai (@ReelReptile) September 25, 2026
Review:https://t.co/6QSyw4DS4J
just finished Hunkkaar. i don't remember the last time i cried this much. brutal. yeah, that's the word… brutal. she's the one who got r*ped, slut shamed, witch hunted & relentlessly trolled, yet she's the one who suffered the most while seeking justice.— fariha. (@aneetfied) September 25, 2026
and that final… pic.twitter.com/2HdWexylTd
finished the first episode of hunkkaar: the roar and i'm speechless.— fariha. (@aneetfied) September 24, 2026
everything hits so hard that I found myself getting goosebumps more than once and aneet padda… the actress that you are!!
this is such a powerful start. highly recommend watching it. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/w11jVKmlsX
Aneet's performance absolutely floored me????#Hunkkaar takes you through a brutal emotional rollercoaster A MUST WATCH pic.twitter.com/N07gZmOgG7— ???? (@_zara_j) September 25, 2026
Brilliant storytelling that awakens the masses..— Shipra ☾ (@Muggleonflee) September 25, 2026
Thank you @JioHotstar for bringing such powerful, reality-driven narratives to our screens. Showing society its true mirror is highly commendable! #HunkkaarTheRoar
???????????? pic.twitter.com/FLYvbGEPdO
watched hunKKar , and yes it roars . Roars from the ep 1 , it wrenches you , breaks you , makes you feel dead inside just like meenu did , but it also gives you courage to question . Aneet Padda has time and again proved that why is the magic,such phenomenoal performance at 19 .+ pic.twitter.com/ITHeUqDuL9— purnima. (@aneetcrs1l) September 25, 2026
#Hunkkaar is the rare algorithm-defying social drama achievement that gets better as it goes on. Powerful without resorting to low hanging fruit theatrics. Can't imagine it was easy to get made. Reviewed it here https://t.co/doGRCzajKv— Suchin Mehrotra (@suchin545) September 25, 2026
Finished #Hunkkaar and WOW Aneet was phenomenal ❤️????the vulnerability she showcased was so raw u could feel the fear, pain, helplessness and anger behind every scene The entire cast aced their roles ????I especially loved how the series showed the ugly reality of victim blaming pic.twitter.com/iwPz5HWrnC— ???? (@_zara_j) September 25, 2026
The performances are so incredibly real, it's mind-blowing. They make you feel every raw emotion - pain, anger, helplessness and isolation. The vileness and the violence… everything just clicks perfectly.. #Hunkkaar— Shipra ☾ (@Muggleonflee) September 25, 2026
Aneet you are truly a phenomenon. Hunkkaar is Meenu reclaiming her story, her narrative with a grit that refuses to flinch. her eyes carry it all, the pain, the rage, the desperation, the quiet roar of a woman refusing to disappear. It lingers long after the screen goes black. https://t.co/PI2cMTHe8E pic.twitter.com/FeklvmjYR9— ????ℎ????⋆｡???? (@inmyaneetera) September 25, 2026
From the start of episode 1 to the last scene, She is just phenomenal.— aneetwood (@aneetwood) September 25, 2026
I felt each and every emotion
The consciousness of knowing the
line between right and wrong is still selective and seen in only a few. Hunkkaar shows it all
Meenu Rawat I salute you ???? #AneetPadda #Hunkkaar pic.twitter.com/eB3eVs6LR5
Just finished watching #Hunkkaar and I have goosebumps! WHAT A SHOW. It's thrilling, gripping, powerful! And omg, the acting??? IT WAS INSANE.— Pri | ???? (@Pri_Zzalover) September 25, 2026
Aneet Padda, I am speechless, you have insane amount of talent, to pull of a role like this at the age of 19 is crazyy! TAKE A BOW ????????????
Hunkkaar: The Roar Cast And Production
Aneet Padda stars as Meenu Rawat, marking her return to the screen following the success of Saiyaara. Fatima Sana Shaikh plays ACP Jasleen Singh Soin, the police officer investigating the case, while Raghubir Yadav portrays spiritual leader Sunil “Baapji” Chakosi.
The series also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Arjun Mathur, Ram Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma, Charu Shankar and Zoya Hussain in key roles.
Nitya Mehra and Karan D. Kapadia directed the series, which they also created. It is produced by Applause Entertainment and Birla Studios in association with Mangata Films and Purple Pebble Pictures.
Hunkkaar: The Roar Release Date And OTT Platform
Hunkkaar: The Roar premiered on JioHotstar on September 25, 2026.
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