Hunkkaar: The Roar X Reviews: 'Brutal', 'Powerful', 'Gripping' — Viewers React To Aneet Padda's Series

Some stories stay with you because they explore real emotions, difficult choices and the courage to speak up. Hunkkaar: The Roar brings these elements together in a gripping story about power, pressure and standing up for what is right.

Hunkkaar: The Roar Story

The six-part series follows 17-year-old Meenu Rawat, who accuses spiritual leader Sunil “Baapji” Chakosi of sexual assault. Her complaint leads to a police investigation and courtroom battle, as Meenu and her supporters face pressure from his followers and the wider community.

Set in the fictional town of Kharganj, Madhya Pradesh, the series explores the conflict between faith, power and justice. It also highlights the social scrutiny Meenu faces after speaking out, including people questioning her character over everyday choices.

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Hunkkaar: The Roar X Reviews

Some viewers shared their reactions to Hunkkaar: The Roar on X, praising the series for its powerful storytelling and Aneet Padda's performance. Several users called it gripping, emotional and impactful.

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Hunkkaar: The Roar Cast And Production

Aneet Padda stars as Meenu Rawat, marking her return to the screen following the success of Saiyaara. Fatima Sana Shaikh plays ACP Jasleen Singh Soin, the police officer investigating the case, while Raghubir Yadav portrays spiritual leader Sunil “Baapji” Chakosi.

The series also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Arjun Mathur, Ram Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma, Charu Shankar and Zoya Hussain in key roles.

Nitya Mehra and Karan D. Kapadia directed the series, which they also created. It is produced by Applause Entertainment and Birla Studios in association with Mangata Films and Purple Pebble Pictures.

Hunkkaar: The Roar Release Date And OTT Platform

Hunkkaar: The Roar premiered on JioHotstar on September 25, 2026.

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