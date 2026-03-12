Nicole Kidman's 'Scarpetta': Plot, Cast, Release, Where To Watch In India?

Actor Nicole Kidman is set to headline the upcoming crime thriller series Scarpetta, bringing one of the most famous characters from crime fiction to the screen. Kidman will play Kay Scarpetta, a forensic pathologist who investigates complex murder cases using science and medical evidence.

Kidman recently confirmed her involvement in the series through a post on her official Instagram account, writing: “Thank you, Patricia Cornwell for choosing me to play your Dr. Kay Scarpetta … I love her - hope you all do too. ???? #Scarpetta @BlossomFilms.”

Who Is Kay Scarpetta?

Kay Scarpetta is a fictional character created by bestselling author Patricia Cornwell, appearing in a long-running crime novel series since 1990. In the stories, she works as a chief medical examiner who solves violent crimes using forensic science while dealing with complex cases and personal challenges.

From Books to Screen

The bestselling book series has long attracted interest for a screen adaptation. It has now been developed into a streaming series, with writer and producer Liz Sarnoff leading the project.

Backed by Amazon MGM Studios and other production partners, the show is planned as a multi-season series that explores forensic crime investigations through long-form storytelling.

Story Focuses On

The series follows Kay Scarpetta as she examines complex murder cases using forensic techniques and scientific evidence.

The narrative reportedly moves between past and present timelines. A case from Scarpetta's earlier career begins to resurface, forcing her to revisit events from years ago and question what really happened. As the investigation unfolds, new revelations begin to emerge.

The show will also feature scenes from Scarpetta's earlier life, with another actor portraying the younger version of the character. Watch the trailer here:

Cast and Characters

The series also features Jamie Lee Curtis as Scarpetta's sister Dorothy Farinelli, Bobby Cannavale as Detective Pete Marino, Simon Baker as FBI profiler Benton Wesley, and Ariana DeBose as her niece Lucy Watson.

Kidman is also involved in the project as an executive producer, highlighting her key role in shaping the series.

Release Details

The first season of Scarpetta premiered on March 11 on Prime Video. All eight episodes of the crime thriller were released together on the streaming platform, making the series available for viewers across multiple countries and territories.

With a popular literary character at its centre and a strong ensemble cast, the series aims to bring Patricia Cornwell's forensic crime stories to television while introducing Kay Scarpetta to a wider global audience.

