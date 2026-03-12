Kate Winslet Joins 'Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt for Gollum'; Ian McKellen Back As Gandalf

Oscar-winning actor Kate Winslet is set to join and helm the next LOTR franchisee film, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, in a major role. The actor will reportedly play the female lead in the film, though details about her character have not been revealed.

The new film will be directed by Andy Serkis, who will also return to portray Gollum, the role he famously played in the original Lord of the Rings trilogy. The project is being developed with the involvement of long-time franchise filmmaker Peter Jackson, who is attached as a producer.

Serkis and Jackson spent much of last year trying to convince Winslet to join the project, as per media reports. Their efforts appear to have paid off, with the actor now expected to travel to New Zealand for filming. Production is scheduled to begin in late May and continue through October, meaning Winslet will spend several months in the country during the shoot.

ALSO READ: Hollywood Set For Mega Summer Releases — Michael, Mandalorian, Odyssey, Spider-Man And More

New Zealand is a familiar filming location for Winslet. She previously worked there on Jackson's 1994 film Heavenly Creatures.

The film is set in the timeline between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. The story follows Aragorn's dangerous mission to find and capture Gollum before the creature reveals the location of the One Ring to the dark lord Sauron. Much of the narrative draws from notes and background material written by Middle-earth creator J. R. R. Tolkien.

Several familiar characters from the franchise are expected to return. Ian McKellen is set to reprise his role as Gandalf, while Elijah Wood has hinted that he may once again appear as Frodo Baggins. Serkis will both direct the film and act in it as Gollum.

The screenplay has been written by Philippa Boyens, Fran Walsh, Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou. Production is being handled by Jackson, Boyens, Walsh and Zane Weiner under the banner of Warner Bros.' New Line Cinema.

The film currently has a planned theatrical release date of December 17, 2027.

Winslet, who won an Academy Award for her performance in The Reader, was most recently seen in Avatar: Fire and Ash. She also made her directorial debut last year with the drama Goodbye June.

In a previous interview while promoting Goodbye June, Winslet hinted that she might be away from the United Kingdom for several months in 2026, but did not reveal the reason at the time.

ALSO READ: BTS Comeback Concert ARIRANG: India Time, Netflix Livestream, PVR Screenings — Here's All You Need To Know

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.