Stranger Things: Tales from '85: Release Date, Time, Episodes, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

The world of Stranger Things is expanding once again with a brand-new animated spin-off, Stranger Things: Tales From '85. Set in the same universe but with a fresh visual style, the series promises to take fans back to Hawkins with a new mystery and nostalgic 80s vibe.

This marks the first animated project in the franchise. The show blends modern CG animation with a stylised 2D look. The result is a mix of retro charm and cinematic visuals.

The series is backed by the original creators, the Duffer Brothers, along with Shawn Levy and Eric Robles. Animation is handled by Flying Bark Productions, known for high-quality animated storytelling.

Timeline, Plot

The story is set in the winter of 1985, placed between Season 2 and Season 3 of the original series-almost like a "Season 2.5". Hawkins may look calm on the surface, but danger is never far away.

The plot follows Eleven and her friends-Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Will, and Max-as they try to return to normal life. However, a new supernatural threat begins to emerge. Strange, vine-like creatures and eerie events hint that the Upside Down is far from done with Hawkins. As the mystery deepens, the group must once again come together to protect their town.

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Characters, Voice Cast

Fans will see familiar characters return, including Eleven, Mike, Will, Lucas, Dustin and Max. However, this time, they are voiced by a new cast instead of the original actors. The show also introduces a new character, Nikki Baxter, a young inventor who joins the gang on their latest adventure.

What To Expect

With its mix of nostalgia, mystery, and new storytelling, Stranger Things: Tales from '85 offers both familiarity and freshness. For fans, it's another exciting trip back to Hawkins—this time with a new look and new secrets waiting to unfold.

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Release Date, Time In India

For viewers in India, the series will release at 12:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Thursday.

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Where To Watch?

Stranger Things: Tales from '85 will stream exclusively on Netflix app and wesbite. All 10 episodes will be released at once, making it perfect for a binge-watch session. The series will also be available in multiple languages for Indian audiences.

Watch The Trailer Here

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