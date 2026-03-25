Dhurandhar 2 vs Pushpa 2 vs Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 6

The Indian box office is witnessing a historic shift with the ongoing rampage of Dhurandhar The Revenge. However, while Dhurandhar 2 is rewriting history books, there were other big names that it had to cross. Pushpa 2: The Rule and Border 2 are among the big movies that have shaken the Indian box office.

While each of the three movies caters to different sections of the Indian audience, spy thrillers, action-drama, and patriotic sagas, they have dominated the theatres.

With six days at the box office, Dhurandhar The Revenge is already close to entering the historic Rs 1,000-crore club. As per Sacnilk reports, here's a comparison of Dhurandhar 2 vs Pushpa 2 vs Border 2 on day 6 of their release.

Box Office Collection Day 6

Dhurandhar The Revenge : After a celebratory opening day for Dhurandhar 2, it has held its momentum during the weekdays. On the first Tuesday, it locked in an impressive Rs 56.60 crore net at the Indian box office. The total shows running on day 6 was reported as 20,412.

: After a celebratory opening day for Dhurandhar 2, it has held its momentum during the weekdays. On the first Tuesday, it locked in an impressive Rs 56.60 crore net at the Indian box office. The total shows running on day 6 was reported as 20,412. Pushpa 2: The Rule : After creating history with its opening day collections, Pushpa 2: The Rule carried on the buzz throughout its first week. Day 6 of Pushpa 2 was valued at Rs 51.55 crore net at the Indian box office, about 9% less than Ranveer Singh's spy thriller sequel. The total for day 6 was reported as 26,644.

: After creating history with its opening day collections, Pushpa 2: The Rule carried on the buzz throughout its first week. Day 6 of Pushpa 2 was valued at Rs 51.55 crore net at the Indian box office, about 9% less than Ranveer Singh's spy thriller sequel. The total for day 6 was reported as 26,644. Border 2: Border 2's 6th day at the box office, which was also a weekday (Wednesday), had collected Rs 13.00 crore net at the domestic box office. It garnered the amount through 16,232 shows.

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Total Net Box Office Collection Day 6

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge : On account of day 6, Dhurandhar 2's total net collections at the domestic box office still stand behind Pushpa 2. After the 6th day, Dhurandhar 2 smoothly entered the Rs 500 crore club as it collected a total net of Rs 575.72 crore.

: On account of day 6, Dhurandhar 2's total net collections at the domestic box office still stand behind Pushpa 2. After the 6th day, Dhurandhar 2 smoothly entered the Rs 500 crore club as it collected a total net of Rs 575.72 crore. Pushpa 2: The Rule : With strong pull from the South audience, Pushpa 2 kept shining even on its 6th day with a total net collection of Rs 645 crore, about 12% more than Pushpa 2.

: With strong pull from the South audience, Pushpa 2 kept shining even on its 6th day with a total net collection of Rs 645 crore, about 12% more than Pushpa 2. Border 2: Border 2, meanwhile, entered the Rs 200 crore club on its 6th day as it collected Rs 213.00 crore net at the Indian box office.

Language-Wise Box Office Collection Day 6

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge : While Hindi is the main driving force for Dhurandhar 2, it has still collected decent numbers from the South. While Hindi language contributed to Rs 52.00 crore on the 6th day, Telugu language pushed the figures forward as it collected Rs 3.10 crore. Moreover, the Tamil language also locked in Rs 1.15 crore on the 6th day.

: While Hindi is the main driving force for Dhurandhar 2, it has still collected decent numbers from the South. While Hindi language contributed to Rs 52.00 crore on the 6th day, Telugu language pushed the figures forward as it collected Rs 3.10 crore. Moreover, the Tamil language also locked in Rs 1.15 crore on the 6th day. Pushpa 2: The Rule : Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 defined his loyal fanbase across the Hindi language as day 6 outshined his home language. Hindi contributed Rs 36.00 crore, while the Telugu language had collected Rs 12.15 crore. Tamil also collected Rs 2.50 crore.

: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 defined his loyal fanbase across the Hindi language as day 6 outshined his home language. Hindi contributed Rs 36.00 crore, while the Telugu language had collected Rs 12.15 crore. Tamil also collected Rs 2.50 crore. Border 2: Border 2's collections were mainly garnered through Hindi language only, as it contributed to the total net collection of Rs 13.00 crore.

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Total Worldwide Gross Box Office Collection Day 6

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge : On day 6, the overseas market locked in Rs 18.43 crore, pushing the total overseas collection of day 6 to Rs 250 crore. By the 6th day, the total worldwide gross collection was Rs 937.49 crore.

: On day 6, the overseas market locked in Rs 18.43 crore, pushing the total overseas collection of day 6 to Rs 250 crore. By the 6th day, the total worldwide gross collection was Rs 937.49 crore. Pushpa 2: The Rule : The 6th day collected Rs 9 crore overseas, marking a total overseas gross collection of Rs 181 crore. The total worldwide gross collection by the 6th day was Rs 951.32 crore.

: The 6th day collected Rs 9 crore overseas, marking a total overseas gross collection of Rs 181 crore. The total worldwide gross collection by the 6th day was Rs 951.32 crore. Border 2: Overseas, it collected Rs 2.75 crore, closing the overseas collection for day 6 at Rs 40.00 crore. The total worldwide gross collection of day 6 was reported as Rs 295.27.

While Pushpa The Rule surpassed Rs 1,740 crore in its lifetime collection, Border 2 collected Rs 485.3 crore. However, with Dhurandhar The Revenge inching towards the Rs 1,000 crore club, it'd be interesting to see if it can surpass Pushpa 2 and crown itself at the box office.

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