Mukesh Chhabra Addresses Viral Lookalikes In Dhurandhar 2's 'Peak-Detailing' Cast

Dhurandhar The Revenge's release last week has only kept the excitement coming. The hype and craze keep getting higher with new aspects of the film.

With new levels of craze almost every day, the most recent one is the striking resemblance between real and reel characters of the movie. Fans have showered immense love and support, especially to Mukhesh Chhabra, as they praise him for his exceptional casting. The internet has termed it "peak detailing".

As per reports, Mukesh Chhabra and his teams undertook a massive casting for both Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, as they cast for more than 300 roles. Nawab Shafiq and Atiq Ahmed's casting has made the audience thrilled, as people claim that the real characters played the role.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Mukesh Chhabra revealed what goes behind these "exceptional casting" for both parts of Dhurandhar. When informed about the memes surrounding real Nawaz Sharif playing the role of Nawab Shafiq, Mukesh laughed and called it 'high praise.'

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Talking about the resemblance and the performance to be delivered by the actors, he said, "It depends on the role. In some roles, I went for physical appearance. But for others, I needed a great performer, and then we could make them look like the character. For instance, with Atif Ahmed, I wanted him to look like Atiq Ahmed. Of course, he also needed to act. So, it had to be a mix and match of both. Then, I knew (Danish Pandor, who plays) Uzair Baloch is a great actor, and you can create his look accordingly. There, we needed a good actor first."

Mukesh Chhabra also praised the movie's hair and makeup artist, Preetisheel Singh, as he said, "Preetisheel also did a great job with the hair and makeup and how she transformed those actors into the characters."

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He also opened up about the significance of his job and how people are now starting to see its importance. He said, "I have been casting for the last 20 years. I see the way people are now taking this job seriously and giving it a lot of love, and that makes me happy for the whole community. Not just for myself, I am also happy for Shanoo (Sharma), Karan & Nandini, Casting Bay, and my entire community. The system had been in place, and the work is finally paying off."

As per Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2's total India gross collections currently stand strong at Rs 687.43 crore, while the net collections are valued at Rs 575.67 crore. The overseas collections are reported as Rs 231.57 crore, surging the total worldwide gross collection to Rs 919.00 crore.

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