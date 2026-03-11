Ek Din Trailer Out: Aamir Khan Productions Reveals Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi Romance

Aamir Khan Productions has officially released the trailer of its upcoming romantic drama Ek Din, offering audiences a deeper glimpse into the emotional love story starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi.

The film is slated to arrive in theatres on May 1, 2026, and the newly released trailer has already sparked conversation among fans eager for a classic Bollywood romance.

Sharing the trailer on social media, the production house wrote, “Kabhi kabhi EK DIN bhi kaafi hota hai ❤️ Ek Din Trailer Out Now! Watch #EkDin only in theatres on 1st May 2026.”

The trailer introduces viewers to a story that revolves around fate, timing and the idea that a single moment can change everything. Junaid Khan plays Rohan, a quiet and thoughtful young man who secretly harbours feelings for his colleague Meera, played by Sai Pallavi. Their story appears to unfold in a scenic winter setting, with several scenes featuring snow-covered landscapes that add a dreamy visual tone to the narrative.

A key element teased in the trailer is the concept of a “bell of fate,” believed to grant wishes to those who ring it in the hope of finding love. In one key moment, Rohan is seen making a heartfelt wish while looking at Meera, hoping that destiny might allow them to be together — even if only for a single day. The story then hints at the unexpected consequences of that wish and the emotional journey that follows.

Directed by Sunil Pandey, the film also stars Kunal Kapoor in a supporting role. Ek Din is produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit, marking a notable reunion between Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan. The duo previously collaborated on several beloved Hindi films, including Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Akele Hum Akele Tum, and Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na. Singer Arijit Singh has lent his voice to the title track, adding to the film's emotional tone.

Actor Junaid Khan was last seen in the romantic comedy Loveyapa, while Sai Pallavi has continued to win audiences across industries with her acclaimed performances in films such as Amaran and Thandel.

With their fresh pairing and a story that blends romance with a touch of magic, Ek Din promises a heartfelt story about love and destiny.

