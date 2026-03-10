Bollywood's Newest Girl Dad: Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Announce Birth Of Their Daughter

The Bollywood industry is showering love on the newest parents in town, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, as they announce the arrival of their first child, a girl.

The couple had announced their pregnancy last year, in November 2025, with a sweet caption that read, "Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way ????❤️♾️." The announcement was made on their second wedding anniversary. It made fans and other Bollywood celebrities congratulate the couple and send blessings on their new chapter.

Recently, the couple had shared a joint post of their intimate maternity shoot. The pictures included the couple gracefully sharing a bond that radiated joy and warmth.

On 10th March, 2026, the couple took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of their baby girl as they posted a picture welcoming her to the world. The Instagram picture features Ranbir Hooda, Randeep Hooda's father, holding the baby with a big smile on his face.

The actor showed great appreciation for his father as he became a new dad. Here's what he captioned his beautiful picture of his father and daughter. "दादा अर पोती नै जन्मदिन की घणिए बधाई ???????????????? Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly, Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love."

The second picture from the actor's post features the hand of his baby girl in black and white, officially announcing to the world her arrival.

Previously, Lin Laishram had opened up about her pregnancy journey and mentioned it as the most beautiful transformation. She deeply appreciated mothers and how creating a life is the greatest strength a woman holds. She had also mentioned a miscarriage that she faced earlier last year and described it as a 'tough space' for the couple.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram had created an overwhelming wave of joy and fascination with their beautiful wedding. The wedding quickly had become an epitome of shared culture and heritage, with both Randeep and Lin being deeply connected to their respective backgrounds. Randeep Hooda comes from a Haryanvi background, whereas Lin Laishram has a Manipuri one. Their wedding featured a serene 'Meitei' style wedding following Lin Laishram's traditional Manipuri customs.

