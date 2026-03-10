Get App
Drone Strike Triggers Blaze At UAE's Ruwais Industrial Complex As Iran Attacks Intensify

UAE and Qatar intercepted a wave of Iranian missiles and drones today. A fire at Abu Dhabi's Ruwais complex forced a refinery shutdown, while officials warned of global energy risks. Residents are urged to remain in safe locations.

The Ruwais complex can process up to 9,22,000 barrels of crude oil and condensate per day.
Photo Source: Wikimedia Commons
  • ADNOC has reportedly halted operations at its Ruwais West refinery as a
  • Qatari forces successfully downed an Iranian missile barrage and two Su-24 bombers as the regional conflict enters its 11th day.
  • Qatar’s Foreign Ministry warned that targeting energy hubs creates
A fire erupted after a drone attack at the Ruwais Industrial Complex in Abu Dhabi, as reported by the UAE government media office on Tuesday. No injuries were reported at the site, which houses Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) facilities, according to the authorities.

Operations have been halted at one of the world's largest refineries in the UAE following a drone attack on the industrial complex housing the facility. The complex can process up to 9,22,000 barrels of crude oil and condensate per day.

Qatar has successfully intercepted a missile attack on the country by Iran. Attacks on regional energy infrastructure during the Middle East war would be felt economically throughout the world, the Gulf state's foreign ministry spokesman, Majed al-Ansari, said in a statement.

In the continuous attacks over the last 11 days by Iran, the UAE defense systems continue striking down drones and missiles from Iran. As a precautionary measure, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority urges residents to remain in a safe location and follow official channels for warnings and updates.

To date, 253 ballistic missiles and 1,440 Iranian drones have been detected, along with 8 cruise missiles, while a few fell within the country's territory.

ALSO READ | UAE Bans All Drones, Light Sports Aircrafts Amid Escalating Iran-US-Israel Conflict

