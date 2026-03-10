Drone Strike Triggers Blaze At UAE's Ruwais Industrial Complex As Iran Attacks Intensify

A fire erupted after a drone attack at the Ruwais Industrial Complex in Abu Dhabi, as reported by the UAE government media office on Tuesday. No injuries were reported at the site, which houses Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) facilities, according to the authorities.

Operations have been halted at one of the world's largest refineries in the UAE following a drone attack on the industrial complex housing the facility. The complex can process up to 9,22,000 barrels of crude oil and condensate per day.

Qatar has successfully intercepted a missile attack on the country by Iran. Attacks on regional energy infrastructure during the Middle East war would be felt economically throughout the world, the Gulf state's foreign ministry spokesman, Majed al-Ansari, said in a statement.

Abu Dhabi authorities are responding to a fire that broke out at a facility in the Ruwais Industrial Complex, caused by a drone attack. No injuries have been reported at this time.



In the continuous attacks over the last 11 days by Iran, the UAE defense systems continue striking down drones and missiles from Iran. As a precautionary measure, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority urges residents to remain in a safe location and follow official channels for warnings and updates.

To date, 253 ballistic missiles and 1,440 Iranian drones have been detected, along with 8 cruise missiles, while a few fell within the country's territory.

