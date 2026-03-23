Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Ranveer Singh's Blockbuster?

After a thunderous start at the box office, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now generating buzz not just for its theatrical run but also for its upcoming OTT release. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, the spy-action sequel hit theatres on March 19, 2026, and has been performing strongly ever since.

While the makers are yet to officially announce the streaming date, reports suggest that the film will premiere on JioHotstar. The platform has reportedly acquired the digital rights for around Rs 150 crore, almost double the deal value of the first film, which was released on Netflix.

Expected OTT Release Timeline

Going by the usual industry pattern, films typically arrive on streaming platforms within six to eight weeks of their theatrical release. Based on this trend, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to start streaming sometime between early May and the second week of June 2026. However, both the makers and the platform have not confirmed an exact date yet.

The first instalment, Dhurandhar (2025), followed a similar pattern, releasing digitally after its theatrical success, which further strengthened expectations around the sequel's timeline.

Strong Box Office Run So Far

Even as OTT discussions grow, the film continues to dominate theatres. Within its first few days, Dhurandhar 2 crossed Rs 450 crore net in India and surpassed Rs 700 crore worldwide in just four days. By Day 5, the film had already collected over Rs 470 crore net domestically, maintaining a strong hold despite a weekday dip.

Its impressive numbers have only added to the anticipation around its digital release.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Day 5 Box Office Collection: Monday Fall After Record Weekend, Rs 500 Crore Within Reach

What Is Dhurandhar 2 About?

The sequel picks up from where the first film left off and dives deeper into the journey of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh. The character transforms into the feared operative Hamza Ali Mazari and infiltrates Karachi's Lyari underworld to dismantle terror networks and avenge the 26/11 attacks.

The film also explores his backstory—how he was recruited by intelligence chief Ajay Sanyal (played by R. Madhavan) and trained for one of India's most dangerous covert missions.

With a runtime of nearly four hours, the film blends intense action with emotional depth, offering a detailed look at espionage and personal sacrifice.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2: Netizens Miss Akshaye Khanna In Sequel As Ranveer's Film Earns Big At Box Office

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