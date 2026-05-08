BSE To Bharat Forge Q4 Results Review By HDFC Securities — Check Target Prices, Potential Upside And More

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HDFC Securities Report

HDFC Securities, in its latest Q4 FY26 results review, has shared a mixed outlook across a wide set of stocks including BSE, Bharat Forge, Karur Vyaya, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Brigade Enterprise, Aptus Value, Home First with clear stock-specific calls spanning Buy, Add and Reduce ratings along with revised target prices.

BSE shines on derivatives boom; Target Price raised

BSE delivered a strong Q4 performance, driven by robust derivatives activity. Revenue surged sharply while adjusted PAT came in ahead of estimates. The exchange continues to benefit from rising options volumes and improved market share in premium contracts.

HDFC Securities has maintained an ‘Add' rating on the stock, raising the target price to Rs 4,300, citing strong earnings visibility and operating leverage.

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Hdf Securities Q4 Results Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: MRF: Motilal Oswal Maintains Sell' Rating After Q4 Results, Cites Expensive Valuations — Check Trimmed Target Price

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