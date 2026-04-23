Bhooth Bangla vs Dhurandhar 2: Massive Gap In Box Office Collections And Occupancy Explained

The box office face-off between Bhooth Bangla and Dhurandhar: The Revenge shows two very different journeys—one growing steadily and the other exploding right from the start. A closer look at their performance from Day 0 to Day 6 shows the clear gap in scale, hype, and audience pull.

Day-Wise Comparison (Day 0 to Day 6)

Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla opened with Rs 3.75 crore, grew to Rs 23 crore by Day 3, then dropped to Rs 6.75 crore on Day 4, slightly recovered to Rs 8 crore on Day 5, and dipped to Rs 6.15 crore on Day 6.

In contrast, Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 had a huge start with Rs 43 crore, crossed Rs 100 crore on Day 1, stayed strong over the weekend with Rs 113–114.85 crore, and held solidly on weekdays with Rs 65 crore on Day 5 and Rs 56.60 crore on Day 6.

Gap In Day 6 Trend

Bhooth Bangla has earned a total of Rs 78.90 crore in its first week. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 56.60 crore on Day 6 alone—almost nine times higher—showing its massive hold even on a weekday.

Occupancy, Footfall And Shows

Bhooth Bangla had a maximum occupancy of 20% in the first week, starting low at 7.77% in the morning and improving to 17.46% at night. In comparison, Dhurandhar 2 recorded a much higher 76.1% occupancy in the opening week, showing strong footfall throughout the day.

In terms of scale, Bhooth Bangla started with around 2,485 shows and stayed between 11,500 and 12,000 screens during the week. Dhurandhar 2, however, had a much bigger release, opening with 11,294 shows and running on over 20,000 screens daily—almost double.

Overall, Bhooth Bangla saw mixed occupancy, reaching up to 36% on the weekend but dropping to 13–20% on weekdays. On the other hand, Dhurandhar 2 maintained very strong occupancy, ranging from 54% to 76% in its opening days and staying high at around 39% even on Day 6.

Region-Wise

Bhooth Bangla performed best in Chennai, followed by Bengaluru and Mumbai, with a weaker response in Surat and Hyderabad.

Dhurandhar 2 enjoyed strong traction across metros and smaller centres alike.

ALSO READ: Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar Film Drops 23.1% After Tuesday Rise, Mints This Amount

Language Factor

While Bhooth Bangla is primarily a Hindi release with urban appeal and family audience traction. Dhurandhar 2 was released in multiple languages, boosting its pan-India reach.

Current Scenario

Today, Dhurandhar 2 stands at Rs 1,121.52 crore India net after 36 days but is now slowing down significantly. The arrival of Bhooth Bangla has also impacted its final run by drawing audience attention.

On the other hand, Bhooth Bangla is still in its early phase. With steady word-of-mouth, the film is expected to grow over the weekend and aim for the Rs 100-crore mark in the coming days.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 36: Ranveer Singh Film Loses Momentum In Week 6, Mints This Amount

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